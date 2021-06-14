Prep report: L-M baseball routs W-MU

Softball
Wilton sweeps Tipton: The Beavers needed a total of eight innings dispatch the Tigers twice Monday, as Wilton beat Tipton 16-0 in three innings and 13-0 in five.
The Beavers needed just three innings to dispatch the Tigers in Game 1, as Tipton scored six in the first, three in the second and seven in the third to end it.
Chloe Wells and Peyton Souhrada each had three hits and three runs scored in the opener, with Wells knocking in three and Souhrada two. Payton Ganzer had a home run as part of a 2-2 night.
Grace Madlock struck out six in three perfect innings for Wilton.
Ganzer went 3-3 with two runs scores and one driven in to lead Wilton's 13-hit night. Mila Johnson struck out nine over five innings to get the win.
Wilton improved to 11-3 on the year while Tipton dropped to 1-11.
Baseball
Louisa-Muscatine 18, Winfield-Mount Union 3: The Falcons bookended Monday's game with a pair of big innings, scoring four in the first and 10 in the sixth to beat Winfield-Mount Union.
Jared Woerly did a chunk of the damage, going 4-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs. Braedyn Van Auken went 3-4 with four RBIs and Allen Stauffer knocked in three for L-M.
Woerly gave up one unearned run over the final three innings to get the win.
The win moves L-M to 4-5 on the season while Winfield-Mount Union fell to 1-12.
Soccer
Thomas gets first-team all-state honor: Muscatine's Sophia Thomas was named first-team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Thomas helped the Muskies reach the state tournament for the first time in 14 years with 19 goals and 10 assists.
Grace Bode and Mya Jansen both received second-team honors for the Muskies.
On the boys side, the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association named West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan a first-team choice in Class 1A after he scored a team-high 38 goals. The forward helped the Comets reach the state semifinals.
Teammate Juan Mateo was a second-team choice.