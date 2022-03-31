PREP REPORT: Lancer boys, PV girls win soccer openers

Boys soccer

North Scott 2, Cedar Rapids Xavier 0: The Lancers traveled to Xavier to open their season Thursday and returned with a shutout victory.

Ollie Hughes and Carter Stratman scored second-half goals as North Scott moved to 1-0 on the young season. Luke Crawford earned an assist.

North Scott will next face Iowa City Regina on Saturday at home.

Burlington Notre Dame 1, Assumption 0 (PK): Neither team could find the back of the net in their frigid season opener Thursday in either regulation or overtime, but Notre Dame prevailed in penalty kicks.

Notre Dame keeper Arya Nowroozi made 12 saves on the night.

The Knights next hit the pitch when they travel to the Hudson tournament on Saturday.

Girls soccer

Pleasant Valley 10, Clinton 0: Camryn Woods scored four goals in the first 22 minutes and Pleasant Valley cruised past Clinton in their Mississippi Athletic Conference matchup Thursday.

Pleasant Valley outshot Clinton 31-0 in the first game of the season for both squads, including 20-0 in shots on goal. The Spartans also had all 10 of the game's corner kicks.

Along with Woods, who also tallied an assist, Morgan Russman scored two goals and Adelaide Wolfe, Addie Kerkhoff, Bria Martell and Ariana Assadi each had one apiece. Wolfe also had three assists on the night.

Woods got the scoring going with a goal in the fifth minute and Russmann quickly made it 2-0 with a goal in the seventh minute.

Rock Island 0, Pekin 0: Addie Bomelyn pitched a shutout but Rock Island found the offense equally hard to come by in a scoreless draw with Pekin on Thursday.

Bomelyn totaled five saves for the Rocks, who are back in action Tuesday against United Township.

