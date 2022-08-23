PREP REPORT: Lancer volleyball sweeps Muskies

Volleyball

North Scott 3, Muscatine 0: The Class 4A No. 10 North Scott Lancers opened the season with a straight-set victory over the hosting Muscatine Muskies in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at Muscatine High School.

North Scott won the match 25-18, 25-16, 25-16.

Sophomore Abbey Hayes led the Lancers in kills with a dozen. Junior Sydney Skarich and senior Lauren Golinghorst added seven each. Nora Ralfs and Emma Schermerhorn shared setting duties for the Lancers, Ralfs led with 22 and Schermerhorn registered 16.

North Scott (1-0, 1-0 MAC) senior libero Carley Bredar had 11 digs and four aces, both team highs. Three of her scoring serves came consecutively to get the Lancers out to a 10-5 lead in Set 1. The Muskies made several comeback bids throughout after the Lancers built big leads, but North Scott effectively fended off each Muskie rally.

Muscatine’s Avery Schroeder logged 26 assists, 10 digs and four kills. Brylee Seaman led the Muskies (2-1, 0-1 MAC) in kills with nine, Hannah Jansen chipped in eight. Ella Schroeder led the Muskies in digs with 16 while Ashleigh Ramser and Anna Bode had two aces each.

Pleasant Valley 3, Davenport West 0: Defending Class 5A state champ Pleasant Valley got its season off to a solid start with a straight-sets home Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Davenport West Tuesday evening.

The Spartans gave up just 24 combined points in the 25-8, 25-11, 25-5 victory.

Assumption 3, Davenport North 0: The Davenport Assumption Knights started their season on a winning note Tuesday evening, handling Davenport North 25-19, 25-8, 25-12 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener for both.

A.J. Schubert had a team-high 11 kills while Maggie Johnson and Ava Harris-Shepard each finished with eight. Ellie Schubert facilitated the offense with 31 assists.

Addison Miller led North with five kills. Zelly Muhammad racked up eight digs to lead the Wildcats in that category.

Rock Falls 2, Geneseo 0: Geneseo’s home opener didn’t go as planned as the Maple Leafs fell in straight sets to Rock Falls in the season opener. The Rockets won the match 25-17, 25-13.

Lizzie Rapps led Geneseo with seven kills. She also had five digs and recorded the team’s lone ace in the match.

Annawan 2, Alleman 0: Both sets were hotly contested, but the Annawan Bravettes needed only two to top Alleman Tuesday evening in nonconference action. Annawan won the match by scores of 25-19, 25-20.

Clair Hulke led the Pioneers with four kills, Iris Reynolds logged four blocks and Genesis Reyes came up with nine digs. Megan Hulke dished out eight assists for the Pioneers.

Boys soccer

Quincy 5, Alleman 1: The Alleman Pioneers opened the Western Big 6 Conference soccer season with a tough 5-1 loss to perennial league power Quincy on Tuesday.

Caleb Kale scored Alleman’s lone goal in the match in which the Blue Devils out-shot the Pioneers 18-8.

Morton 2, United Township 1: Two goals in the first 10 minutes of the match did in the United Township High School soccer team in Tuesday’s opener as the Panthers couldn’t find the equalizer in a 2-1 setback to Morton.

Austin DeVilder scored UT’s lone goal in the 37th minute, finding the back of the net off an Andrew King assist.

UT was out-shot 7-3 in the opener for both clubs and UT keeper Ismael Hernandez came up with five saves.

