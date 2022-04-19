Prep report: Lancers claim Gateway Classic title in Clinton

Boys track & field

Lancers win Gateway Classic: Spurred by a victory and season-best time in the 400 relay along with a win from Sam Skarich in the high jump, North Scott won its second meet in less than a week Tuesday night at the 101st Gateway Classic hosted by Clinton.

North Scott finished with 106 points and Pleasant Valley was second in the 14-team field with 100. Central DeWitt took third with 87.

The Lancers' Colton Voss, Miles Robertson, Dane Treiber and Payton Kruse ran 43.44 to take the 400 relay.

PV put together its best performance of the season in the shuttle hurdle relay with Daniel Zietlow, Grant Necker, Max Doran and Makhi Wilson in a winning time of 1:01.04.

Bettendorf positioned itself to qualify for next week's Drake Relays in the 1,600 relay with a winning time of 3:26.50 behind anchor leg Calvin Curcija.

Muscatine's Nolan Recker swept the throws and while Easton Valley's Aidan Gruver won the 100 and was second in the 200.

Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers had three top-two finishes, winning the 200, anchoring the victorious 800 relay and second on the Falcons' 1,600 relay.

Softball

Geneseo 15, Galesburg 4: Tara Bomleny had four hits while Maya Bieneman and Jaelyn Lambin each had three as Geneseo used a pair of big innings to roll past Galesburg on Tuesday in a Western Big 6 softball contest.

The Maple Leafs scored nine runs in the third and five more in the sixth to end the game after six innings because of run rule.

Lambin smacked a grand slam, scored three runs, stole two bases and knocked in five runs. Sidney Spindel had two doubles as Geneseo (8-8, 5-3) finished with 21 hits in the game.

Boys soccer

Pleasant Valley 3, Davenport Central 0: Class 3A third-ranked PV had its fourth clean sheet of the season in five matches with a road conference win over Central.

Aidan Judd had two goals and an assist for the Spartans (5-0), who have yielded just one score this season. Alex Hunter tallied a goal and Bryce Rubel delivered an assist for the Spartans. Jack Kilstrom had six saves in goal for PV, which plays host to Central DeWitt on Thursday.

Girls soccer

Pleasant Valley 7, Central DeWitt 0: Morgan Russmann had a hat trick and the Class 3A seventh-ranked Spartans didn't surrender a shot as they throttled the Sabers in a MAC girls soccer tilt Tuesday night.

Bria Martell and Ashley Zumdome had goals for the Spartans in the 16th and 23rd minutes before Russmann scored in the 38th, 40th and 50th minutes. Camryn Woods and Leila Assadi also found the back of the net for PV (6-2, 5-0).

PV had 10 corners and 28 shots on goal in the match. Sabers keeper Mia Braddock finished with 21 saves.

Assumption 2, Davenport Central 0: Class 1A top-ranked Assumption scored a goal in each half Tuesday night to slip past Central in a conference match at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

The win moves the Knights to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in MAC play.

North Scott 10, Clinton 0: Kenna McGee had two goals and three assists as North Scott dominated Clinton in a MAC girls soccer match Tuesday in Eldridge.

Reese Hilsenbeck and Ellie Scott also had a pair of goals each for the Lancers, who moved above .500 for the season at 4-3.

Rock Island 7, Sterling 0: Olivia Samuelson scored four goals and Olivia Bowman had two as Rock Island steamrolled Sterling in a Big 6 soccer tilt at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium.

Rock Island outshot Sterling 26-1 in the match. Ahmareah Trevino also scored for the Rocks while Ywa Hay Paw had two of the team's six assists. Addie Bomelyn had the shutout in goal for Rock Island.

Quincy 2, Geneseo 1: Geneseo scored less than 90 seconds into the match, but would not find the back of the net again as Quincy remained unbeaten in Big 6 play with a home win Tuesday night.

Breighlyn Thomas had the equalizer for Quincy just past the midway point of the first half and then Bri Lannerd headed in a Rian Moore corner kick with 18 minutes remaining for the game-winning goal.

Geneseo had an opportunity to square the match with less than five minutes to go, but keeper Taylor Fohey made a diving save for Quincy.

Quincy is 5-0 in conference play and Geneseo falls to 2-2.

