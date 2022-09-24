Prep report: Lancers go 4-0 at Hempstead tournament

Volleyball

Lancers continue to roll: The Class 4A second-ranked North Scott volleyball team didn't drop a set as it rolled to a title Saturday at Dubuque Hempstead.

The Lancers went 4-0 with victories over Davenport Central, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior and Iowa City High.

Sophomore Abbey Hayes had 34 kills in the four matches, including 11 kills and 10 digs in a 21-13, 21-16 win over City High.

Emma Schermerhorn and Nora Ralfs facilitated the offense with 36 and 26 assists, respectively, during the four matches. Sydney Skarich collected 24 digs for the Lancers.

North Scott (23-3) has won 16 of its last 17 matches going into Tuesday's home conference match against Clinton.

Spartans drop three: Class 5A top-ranked Pleasant Valley ran into a buzzsaw Saturday at Mount Vernon.

The Spartans went 0-3 after dropping matches to 2A top-ranked Dike-New Hartford (25-14, 25-12), 5A second-ranked Iowa City Liberty (25-20, 25-21) and 3A third-ranked Mount Vernon (25-18, 23-25, 16-14).

Chloe Cline registered 18 kills and Izzy Van De Wiele had 17 to lead PV's offense. Setter Siena Roethler dished out 62 assists.

Molly Albrecht recorded 23 digs while Roethler and Halle Vice each had 16. Cline had nine blocks and Van De Wiele finished with four.

PV (16-6) returns to action Tuesday at Davenport Central.

Cross country

Tipton captures title at Anamosa: The Class 2A top-ranked Tipton boys had three of the top nine finishers to claim Saturday's Anamosa Invitational.

Led by individual champion Clay Bohlmann, Tipton finished with 66 points to edge Oelwein by four points for the championship. Bohlmann finished the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 4 seconds. Teammates Ty Nichols and Maxson Fogg were fifth and ninth, respectively.

Assumption finished 10th in the 15-team field with 273 points. David Lochner was the Knights' top finisher, taking eighth in 17:48.

On the girls side, Tipton was third and Assumption fifth among the 10 teams. Monticello rolled to the title with 36 points, followed by Solon (68) and Tipton (102).

Tipton junior Alivia Edens was 10th and Emerson Quick led the Knights with a 17th-place finish.

Girls swimming

Spartans fifth at Kennedy: In a field with some of the state's top teams, the Pleasant Valley girls swimming and diving team placed fifth Saturday at Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

Iowa City West held off Johnston for the team title, 464-438. Cedar Rapids Kennedy had 320, followed by Linn-Mar (309) and PV (259).

PV's Dawsyn Green won the 100 butterfly in 1:01.20 and took second in the 200 individual medley (2:15.82). Leah Patton placed third in the 100 backstroke (1:06.05) and Lindsay Durick was fourth in the 50 freestyle (26.27).