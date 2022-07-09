Prep report: Liberty rallies to beat Clinton in substate opener

Baseball

Iowa City Liberty 5, Clinton 3: Jack Funke hit a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally Iowa City Liberty past Clinton in a Class 4A substate opener Saturday in North Liberty.

After Liberty grabbed a 1-0 lead, Clinton responded with a run in the second and two more in the third. Logan Mulholland doubled and later scored in the inning on a Tavian Bailey ground out.

In the third, Mulholland had a run-scoring single and Seth Dotterweich smacked a double to plate Ian Thomas.

The River Kings held the advantage until the Lightning scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Liberty (19-19) plays at eighth-ranked Cedar Falls in a substate semifinal Monday night. Clinton, which finished third in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, bows out at 17-13.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7, Davenport Central 4: Fourth-seeded Davenport Central got off to fast start in its substate opener against Cedar Rapids Kennedy but couldn't hold on, falling to the third-seeded Cougars.

Central (12-22) scored four runs against the hosts in the first inning. That would be the end of the Central offense, though, as Kennedy chipped away at the lead, scoring one in the first and three in the third before tallying runs in the fourth and fifth to win it.

Kennedy plays at Dubuque Hempstead on Monday.

Maquoketa 7, Solon 5: Seventh-seeded Maquoketa scored three runs in the top half of the seventh inning to stun second-seeded Solon in a Class 3A substate opener Saturday night.

The Cardinals, who split with the Spartans during the regular season, advance to play third-seeded West Delaware in a substate semifinal Monday night in Manchester.

West Liberty 8, Iowa City Regina 1: The third time was a charm for West Liberty. After West Liberty lost to Iowa City Regina twice during the regular season, the Comets took the most important meeting Saturday night.

Thanks to a five-run fourth inning, West Liberty beat its River Valley Conference rival in a Class 2A district final in Iowa City. The Comets (15-12) face Cascade in a substate final Tuesday night in Clinton at 7.

Drake Collins picked up the win on the mound for West Liberty, his fifth of the season.

Lisbon 2, Easton Valley 0: Lisbon scratched across a run in the fifth and another in the sixth to beat Easton Valley in a Class 1A district final Saturday.

It was just the second time all season the River Hawks have been held scoreless. The other occasion was against Lisbon as well on June 9.

Easton Valley closes the season at 16-6.

Softball

Wilton 12, Beckman 3: After allowing the first two Dyersville Beckman batters of the game to score Saturday, Wilton regrouped and ended up cruising into regional final with a 12-3 win.

The Beavers (25-6) will face Cascade (19-11), a 9-0 winner over Clayton Ridge, on Monday for a spot in the Class 2A state tournament.

After falling behind 2-0, Wilton rallied to score five runs in the second. Payton Ganzer's tied the game with a two-run homer before the next five Beavers reached, with Taylor Drayfahl notching a run-scoring double and Peyton Souhrada a two-run double.

Wilton scored five more in the third to pull away, with the first five batters of the inning reaching and scoring.

Souhrada and Ganzer each had three hits and drove in three for Wilton, which got a complete game and 11 strikeouts from Charlotte Brown.

Iowa City Liberty 12, Davenport West 2: Kinsley Robertson and Haley Schroeder each collected three hits and combined to knock in five as Class 5A 14th-ranked Liberty rolled past West in a Class 5A regional semifinal in North Liberty.

The Lightning finished with 15 hits — 12 singles, two doubles and a home run from Kennedy Daugherty.

West closes the season at 19-22.

Maquoketa 6, Western Dubuque 3: Maquoketa made it back-to-back wins on the road in the postseason.

After silencing Decorah in a regional quarterfinal, the Cardinals went on the road and doubled-up 11th-ranked Western Dubuque in a regional semifinal Saturday in Farley.

Winners in five of its last six games, Maquoketa (24-16) faces eighth-ranked North Scott on Tuesday in a Class 4A regional final in Eldridge. The teams have not met yet this season.