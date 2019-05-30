Girls tennis
Doubles teams take fifth: Pleasant Valley and Davenport Assumption each had a doubles team place fifth at the state tournament Thursday.
At the Class 2A tournament in Bettendorf, PV's Lauren Hird and Kayla Nutt defeated Dubuque Hempstead's Joyce Sun and Ava Hash 6-4, 6-3 followed by a 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 win over Ames' Caitlyn Hanulikova and Chloe Wilson in the fifth-place match.
Hird and Nutt finished the tournament with a 4-1 record.
In Class 1A at Iowa City, Assumption's Lauren Dilulio and Caroline Bush posted a pair of straight-set wins. The tandem beat Carroll Kuemper's Samantha Schwarte and Abby Boes, 6-2, 6-0, along with Waverly-Shell Rock's Katie Wichman and Sadie Hansen, 6-1, 6-2.
Baseball
Pleasant Valley 4-12, Clinton 3-1: The Spartans needed an extra inning to win the opener of their MAC doubleheader against the River Kings.
Kyle McDermott helped ensure that Game 2 wasn't as close.
The senior threw a one-hitter in Pleasant Valley's 12-1 victory in Clinton.
In the opener, Clinton rallied late to tie the game 3-3, but PV scored in the top of the eighth to provide the winning margin.
MAC postponements: Four of the Mississippi Athletic Conference's five baseball doubleheaders were postponed Thursday because of weather.
Davenport North and Davenport Central have rescheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at Brady Street Stadium. Assumption will travel to Burlington on Friday as well for a 5 p.m. start.
The North Scott at Davenport West twinbill has been rescheduled for July 2. Bettendorf and Muscatine will play at Tom Bruner Field in Muscatine on June 13.
Softball
Muscatine 1-5, Bettendorf 2-1: After breaking the scoreless tie with two runs in the top of the eighth, Bettendorf hung on to top Muscatine 2-1 in the opener of their Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader.
Muscatine took the second game by a score of 5-1.
After the Bulldogs drove two across in the opener, Muscatine catcher Kaylie Reynolds hit a double and was driven in by Kate Nelson. Nelson advanced to scoring position on an Olivia Harmon base hit but the Bulldogs ended the threat.
MAC postponements: There were two doubleheaders postponed Thursday — Davenport Central at Davenport North and Davenport West at North Scott — because of weather.
West and North Scott will play June 12 at 5 p.m. Central and North have not set a rescheduled date.
Geneseo game moved up: The Class 3A sectional softball final between Pontiac and Geneseo, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been pushed up to 5 p.m. Friday at Peoria Notre Dame.