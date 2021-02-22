Prep report: Louisa-Muscatine wins fifth straight bowling title

WATERLOO — The Louisa-Muscatine girls bowling team is state champions for the fifth season in a row.
Buoyed by a strong performance in the Baker format, Louisa-Muscatine beat Camanche for the Iowa Class 1A state championship by 73 pins Monday morning at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
Louisa-Muscatine ended with a 3,097 total. The Falcons averaged better than 225 in the five Baker games.
"That’s the highest Baker average we’ve ever shot,” L-M coach Al Jordan said.
That L-M effort in the Baker games was second to Camanche, which bowled a 1,138 to L-M’s 1,130.
“Camanche gave us a battle all day, as usual. They’re a class act and a great program,” Jordan said.
L-M had three bowlers finish in the top 10 with Lily Fisher (fifth, 428 series), Hannah Andersen (sixth, 425) and Madisyn Gerdts (10th, 403).
Vinton-Shellsburg's Christina Harrelson was the individual champion with games of 225 and 253 for 478. Camanche junior Michelle Stewart was the runner-up with games of 222 and 244 for 466.
Central DeWitt, which also had three girls in the top 10 with Kimberly Hendricks, Jena Edwards and Alyssa Lampe, was third in the team race with a 2,849 total.
Boys basketball
Bettendorf 50, Burlington 48: Landon Butler and Carter Furness each scored 12 points and the Bulldogs came up with some key plays down the stretch to pull out a 50-48 victory over hosting Burlington in the Class 4A substate contest.
Junior Gevez Lee-Webster grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed free throw that helped preserve the victory as did a defensive deflection of an inbound pass with :01.7 remaining in regulation.
Bettendorf trailed 48-45 with 55 seconds left before Furness hit a 3 to tie it.
“Carter Furness has been our leading scorer and best 3-point shooter," Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. "He was out for six games, half the season for us. That’s always a challenge when you lose your leading scorer. He was one of the guys that made some big-time shots down the stretch.”
The Bulldogs led 21-16 at halftime, but the Grayhounds responded to take a 34-32 lead into the final eight minutes in which Bettendorf rallied.
The Bulldogs (4-10) advance to play backyard rival Pleasant Valley (17-3) on Friday. PV won their two Mississippi Athletic Conference matchups this season, 38-27 and 56-37.
"That’s an uphill challenge. They are playing really well," Clark said. "They are very consistent and disciplined. They just play their style. They are a team that is not going to beat themselves. You have to come out and actually win the game."
Dubuque Senior 69, West 58: Dubuque Senior claimed its seventh consecutive victory to bring an end to Davenport West’s season in the opening game of the Class 4A substate in Dubuque.
The hosting Rams used a 22-12 second-quarter advantage to take a 34-25 lead at halftime and gain control of the contest that featured eight lead changes in the first quarter and was played evenly in the second half.
Jermaine Gardner scored 17 points to lead West (7-8) as Aldane Barrett added 12 and John Miller 10. Nazion Caruthers chipped in nine.
Senior (10-8) was led by Cain McWilliams with 21 points, Jim Bonifas added 19 and Max Link 13.
Maquoketa 47, West Delaware 46: Maquoketa staged a second-half rally that lifted the Cardinals to the Class 3A substate victory in Manchester.
The Cardinals, who trailed 29-22 at halftime, advance with a 8-13 record.
Moline 71, Normal West 66: The Moline Maroons bounced back from a tough Western Big 6 Conference loss to rival Rock Island on Saturday with a 71-66 non-conference road victory over Normal West on Monday.
The game was a makeup from an earlier game that was postponed by bad travel conditions.
Moline (7-2) was scheduled to host Alleman Tuesday evening at Wharton Field House, but has been been rescheduled to March 4.
Girls basketball
Moline 57, Quincy 42: Moline held Quincy to just six points in the third quarter of its rescheduled Big 6 game Monday night at Wharton Field House.
Bella Smith led the Maroons with 18 points, three steals and two rebounds. Bralee Trice added 16 points and Nadi McDowell-Nunn chipped in 10 as Moline (4-3, 4-2) won its fourth consecutive game.
Quincy dropped to 3-5, 2-3 in league play.