Prep report: Louisa-Muscatine wins fifth straight bowling title

Boys basketball

Bettendorf 50, Burlington 48: Landon Butler and Carter Furness each scored 12 points and the Bulldogs came up with some key plays down the stretch to pull out a 50-48 victory over hosting Burlington in the Class 4A substate contest.

Junior Gevez Lee-Webster grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed free throw that helped preserve the victory as did a defensive deflection of an inbound pass with :01.7 remaining in regulation.

Bettendorf trailed 48-45 with 55 seconds left before Furness hit a 3 to tie it.

“Carter Furness has been our leading scorer and best 3-point shooter," Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. "He was out for six games, half the season for us. That’s always a challenge when you lose your leading scorer. He was one of the guys that made some big-time shots down the stretch.”

The Bulldogs led 21-16 at halftime, but the Grayhounds responded to take a 34-32 lead into the final eight minutes in which Bettendorf rallied.

The Bulldogs (4-10) advance to play backyard rival Pleasant Valley (17-3) on Friday. PV won their two Mississippi Athletic Conference matchups this season, 38-27 and 56-37.