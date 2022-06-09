PREP REPORT: MAC baseball and softball roundup

Baseball

15 the number for Knights: The Davenport Assumption Knights put up 15 runs in both games of Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference twinbill sweep of hosting Davenport West, taking the opener 15-3 and the nightcap 15-2. Both games lasted five innings because of the mercy rule.

A nine-run third inning propelled the Knights (12-3, 6-0 MAC) in the opener as they banged out 13 hits in a game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule. The top of the Assumption order did much of the damage in that one as the Nos. 1-6 hitters combined for 11 of the 13 hits, 10 runs and nine RBIs. Jay Costello led the team with a 3-for-3 game with four runs scored and an RBI. Winning pitcher Noah Mack helped himself by driving in a team-best three runs with Chance Dreyer (2-for-3) and Tyler Welch (1-for-3) each driving in two runs.

The nightcap featured some unusual numbers as the Knights put up those 15 runs on just six hits, taking advantage of five Falcons errors. Dreyer capped his big evening with a 2-for-2 effort in which he drove in six runs and scored three times. Costello was 1-for-1 with four runs scored as Assumption dropped the Falcons to 7-14, 1-7 MAC.

PV battles to sweep of Muscatine: After winning the opener 10-0 in six innings, the hosting Pleasant Valley Spartans had to hang for a 4-3 victory in the nightcap in the Mississippi Athletic Conference home sweep.

PV scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 1-all deadlock in the nightcap and then held on as the Muskies scored twice in the top of the seventh and had a runner thrown out at third in the frame.

The Spartans made the most of six hits in the nightcap, with Ryan Thoreson going 3-for-3 and driving in two runs, an RBI total matched by Tate Lyon.

In the opener, Sam George pitched a two-hitter for the Spartans and had plenty of run support. Tyge Lyon drove in three runs, while Thoreson and Carsen Williams drove in two. Tate Lyon had three of PV’s 11 hits.

Clinton takes pair from Sabers: The Clinton River Kings added to their modest two-game win streak with two more on Thursday, topping Central DeWitt 7-1 and 5-4 in a game decided in the ninth.

Issac Huizenga drove in the game-winning run in the nightcap of the Mississippi Athletic Conference twinbill at the Durgin Baseball and Softball Complex.

Zeiv Presson pitched a complete game in the opener as Jai Jensen pounded out three hits, including two triples as the River Kings moved to 6-5, 4-2 MAC.

The Sabers dropped to 3-8, 2-4 in league play.

Softball

Davenport West gets offensive in sweep: The Davenport West Falcons erupted for 30 runs in sweeping cross-town rival Davenport Central 17-8, 13-7 in Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference twinbill at the Brady Street Stadium Complex.

Central (3-8, 0-4 MAC) actually led the opener 4-3 after one inning, but the Falcons kept pecking away as they scored in every inning of the contest, including a 6-run outburst in the sixth.

West (11-1, 4-0 MAC) then jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings of the nightcap and despite the Blue Devils putting up four runs in the third, never lost the advantage.

Muskies tame Wildcats twice: While the Davenport North Wildcats responded to two early runs by the Class 5A third-ranked Muscatine Muskies at Kent-Stein Park in Muscatine, the Wildcats quickly ran out of answers as the Muskies swept Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader, winning the opener 11-3 and the nightcap 10-0 in five innings.

Brylee Seaman drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to plate the first run for Muscatine (13-1, 7-1 MAC) in Game 1. North responded by tying it with a two-RBI double by Allison Boynton, but it didn’t take the Muskies long to jump back out to a lead. With the bases loaded, Seaman drove in all three runners with a double to left-center to make it 5-1 after four and a lead Muscatine never lost.

Ysabel Lerma’s two-run home run to left-center in Game 2 scored Seaman to put the Muskies up 2-0 after they went scoreless in the first for the second — and last — time of the night between the two games.

North (2-10, 0-6 MAC) went without a base runner in Game 2 as Maura Chalupa was perfect through 4 ⅔ before handing the ball to Jeni Jarrett who threw one pitch to get the final out before Becca Haag’s RBI single in the bottom of the fifth scored Karly Ricketts to invoke the 10-run mercy rule. Chalupa struck out nine of 14 batters faced.

Bree Seaman got the Game 1 pitching win for the Muskies while Boynton and Cam Berghold took the losses for the Wildcats.

Bettendorf rolls past Clinton: The Bettendorf High School softball team needed just a total of seven innings to win two Mississippi Athletic Conference contests over Clinton Thursday evening. The Bulldogs won the opener 17-0 in three innings and took the nightcap 12-0 in four innings at the Durgin Baseball and Softball Complex.

The Bulldogs (6-5, 4-0 MAC) put away the opener with a nine-run third inning that followed a six-run second. The offense kept rolling in Game 2 as BHS scored five first-inning runs and added four in the second to drop the River Queens to 0-11, 0-6 MAC.

