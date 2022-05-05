PREP REPORT: MAC girls tennis stopped by darkness

Girls tennis

Spartans send four to MAC finals after first day: Pleasant Valley High School's girls tennis team had finalists in four flights after the first day of the Mississippi Athletic Conference Tournament and has the opportunity to send four more through Friday.

The conference tournament kicked off at North Scott High School, but due to weather, was moved to the Quad City Tennis Club. Five flights, including the three doubles brackets, were completed through the semifinals.

In No. 1 singles, PV's third-seeded Lauren Masengarb made it through to the finals with a 10-7 win over Clinton's No. 2-seeded Abby Struble. Masengarb will face Bettendorf's top-seeded Andrea Porubcin, a 10-0 winner over Davenport Central's Maitreyi Shrikhande, in a repeat of the top-flighted championship from last year, which Masengarb won in a tiebreak.

In No. 2 singles, PV's top-seeded freshman Jordan Ingram advanced with a 10-3 win over Assumption's fourth-seeded Ella Dilulio. Ingram will face Clinton's second-seeded Anna Current, a 10-4 winner over Bettendorf's third-seeded Elizabeth Alves.

The defending team champion River Queens have finalists in three flights. Current and Struble advanced in No. 1 doubles and will face Porubcin and Alves, while Olivia Bailey awaits the winner of PV's Trinity O'Brien and Bettendorf's Sarah Hakanson in No. 5 singles.

The finals matches were all set in the three doubles brackets where the top two seeds in Nos. 1 and 3 held form. No. 2 doubles will feature a title match between the third and fourth seeds as the fourth-seeded PV duo of Masengarb/Hayden Evans faces the third-seeded Assumption duo of Lexis Timmerman/Mary Rolfstad.

Central DeWitt's top-seeded No. 3 doubles team of Paige Owens and Isabelle Pierce also reached the finals and will face PV's second-seeded duo of O'Brien and Kavya Kalathur.

PV still has four semifinalists remaining in the yet-to-be-completed matches, while Bettendorf and Clinton each have three, and Assumption and Central DeWitt have two each.

Court conditions at North Scott will be evaluated Friday morning before play begins at 10 a.m. If wet weather forces the tournament inside, play will resume at 10 a.m. at the River Cities Tennis & Pickleball Complex in Clinton.

Boys soccer

Muscatine 2, Bettendorf 1: The Class 3A No. 13 Muscatine Muskies maintained an unbeaten mark in Mississippi Athletic Conference play with a 2-1 league victory Thursday over 3A 12th-ranked Bettendorf at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

All the game’s scoring was done in the first half.

Muscatine (9-3, 7-0 MAC) scored twice just over two minutes apart. The first came in the 16th minute when Drew Kurriger won control of a ball that bounced around just outside the Muskie zone off of a throw-in that a Bettendorf (10-5, 5-2) defender tried to clear with a header only to find Kurriger waiting.

In the 18th minute, a Jonathon Joseph bicycle kick following a Reece Eberhard corner kick beat Bulldog goalie JJ Gonzalez-Hayes to the top right corner of the goal.

Bettendorf’s Chase Wakefield got his team on the board in the 38th minute after a Muskie penalty deep in Bettendorf territory gave Wakefield a penalty kick, which he put by MHS keeper Logan Wolf.

Wolf was otherwise solid, making a number of leaping saves and clears to keep the Bulldogs at bay. Wolf made 10 saves while Bettendorf’s Gonzalez-Hayes made six.

Muscatine and Pleasant Valley (10-1, 6-0 MAC) are the last two MAC teams not to have a conference loss so far this season.

Davenport Central 8, Davenport West 0: Davenport Central High School senior Nathan Hummel scored the first five goals of Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference cross-town battle against Davenport West, setting the tone in the Blue Devils’ 8-0 victory at Brady Street Stadium.

Lucas George assisted Hummel’s first two scores and helped the Blue Devils to a 5-0 lead in the 47th minute of the contest. Cortez Brown, Carter Hurst (Josh Marsengill assist) and Joey Miniter (Brown assist) capped the scoring that moved Central to 6-4, 2-4 MAC.

The loss dropped West to 1-7, 0-7 MAC.

Clinton 3, Central DeWitt 0: Two first-half goals got the hosting Clinton River Kings off to a good start and a second-half goal provided plenty of insurance as the River Kings rolled to a 3-0 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Central DeWitt.

The victory moved the River Kings to 5-8 for the season, 2-5 in the MAC. The 3-9 Sabers dropped to 1-6 in league play.

Baseball

Galesburg 5, UTHS 4: The United Township High School baseball team got off to a good start Thursday at Jim Sundberg Field, but the hosting Galesburg Silver Streaks used a late comeback to nab a 5-4 Western Big 6 Conference victory.

The Silver Streaks scored twice in each of the fifth and sixth innings to complete the comeback after UT led 4-0 after its first two at-bats.

Each team created offense with the help of just five hits each.

Kyler Trueblood — with his two doubles — had two of UT’s hits and drove in a pair of runs. Coy Dettmer and Nate Kistner also had Panther RBIs.

Kannon Klein’s double drove in the final two runs for the Silver Streaks, who were led by Josh Perkins’ two hits. Perkins also drove in a run.

-- Staff report

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0