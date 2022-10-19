Prep report: Maroons race into regional soccer final

Boys soccer

Maroons blank Dragons: Saiheed Jah, Sam Ramirez and Andres Zalvala scored two goals apiece as fourth-seeded Moline High School opened Class 3A regional play with a 6-0 win over Pekin on Wednesday.

Moline (15-3-1) advances to play top-seeded Minooka in Saturday's Pekin Regional final at 3 p.m.

The Maroons built a 4-0 halftime cushion and then got additional players some minutes while still keeping a rhythm offensively.

Moline out-shot Pekin 21-1 on goal and tallied seven corners. Keeper Owen Gault made one save in the shutout.

Winners of nine straight, Moline takes on Minooka (11-11-1) for the second straight year. Moline beat Minooka 1-0 last year in the sectional semifinals.

If Moline wins the regional title, it heads back home as sectional hosts at the Moline Soccer Bowl.

Cross country

Lancers send three to state: North Scott High School senior Nik Davis earned a spot into next week's Class 4A state meet with a seventh-place finish at Wednesday's state qualifier in Dubuque.

Cedar Falls edged Cedar Rapids Kennedy on a tiebreaker for the team title. Dubuque Hempstead was the third state team qualifier.

Davis was seventh overall in 16:04, 33 seconds behind champion Miles Wilson of Kennedy.

On the girls side, No. 1 Dubuque Hempstead had the top four finishers, led by winner Julia Gehl, and totaled 18 points. Dubuque Senior (45) and Cedar Falls (82) were second and third.

North Scott took fourth with 129, but it did get two individuals through in Kaitlyn Knoche (11th, 19:16) and Peyton Madison (13th, 19:18).

Quick, Olson advance: Davenport Assumption's Emerson Quick and Central DeWitt's Caleb Olson qualified for the Class 3A state meet at Wednesday's qualifier at Washington Golf & Country Club.

Quick, a junior, earned the 15th and final spot in the girls race in 20:28. Mount Vernon-Lisbon, Washington and Center Point-Urbana were the top three teams.

Olson, a sophomore, was 10th in the boys race in 16:46. Mount Vernon-Lisbon (60), Western Dubuque (63) and Fort Madison (109) advance to state.

Volleyball

Wilton downs Durant: Wilton ended Durant's season in a Class 2A Region 7 quarterfinal match Wednesday at Wilton High School, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14.

In place of injured setter Kayle Coss, Wilton freshman Lilly Kraft went for 29 assists to go with four ace serves and seven digs.

Senior Olivia Oveson finished with a match-high 11 kills for Wilton (23-10) and sophomore Kinsey Drake added 10 kills along with a team-high 12 digs.

Sophomore Katelynn Toft led the Wildcats (9-21) in kills with six. Isabelle DeLong and Layla Streeter added four each and Durant libero Avery Paper led with 19 digs.

Wilton moves onto the regional semifinals Monday against Dyersville Beckman.

West Liberty sweeps Grinnell: Sophie Buysse registered 11 kills and Ava Morrison had nine as Class 3A fifth-ranked West Liberty advanced to a regional final with a 25-10, 25-21, 25-21 triumph over Grinnell on Wednesday.

Brooklyn Buysse facilitated the offense with 30 assists and libero Monica Morales controlled the back row with 16 digs. West Liberty's top five servers were a combined 64-for-66.

West Liberty plays host to Solon in the regional final Tuesday.

Cal-Wheat collects 20th win: Calamus-Wheatland reached 20 wins for the season and beat Easton Valley for the fourth time in Wednesday's Class 1A regional quarterfinal, 25-15, 25-20, 25-23.

The Warriors (20-17) travel to Gilbertville on Monday to play top-seeded Don Bosco in the regional semifinal round.

Beckman ousts Northeast: Shea Steffen had 28 assists and Dyersville Beckman staved off Northeast 25-22, 25-23, 25-15 in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal Wednesday in Dyersville.

Northeast closes the season 16-14.