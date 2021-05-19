Prep report: Masengarb claims regional singles title

Geneseo 12, Sterling 3: Natalie Baumgardner got the Maple Leafs off on the right foot Wednesday as the leadoff hitter homered as part of a two-hit, three-run, two-RBI night as the Leafs used an eight-run fifth inning to pull away from Sterling Wednesday.

Drayana DeBoef homered and drove in three for the Leafs and Jaelyn Lambin doubled, drove in three and scored twice.

Anna Narup moved to 10-1 on the season with a complete game win, allowing six hits and one earned run.

Moline 5, UTHS 4: Moline senior Jordan Johnson completed the Maroons' rally for a 5-4 Western Big 6 Conference victory over rival United Township with a two-out, bases-loaded single in the bottom of the seventh at Bob Seitz Field on Wednesday.

Moline also scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to cut a three-run deficit to one.

Johnson, who drove in four runs in the game, was also the winning pitcher.

Rock Island 12, West Central 2 (5): The hosting Rock Island High School softball team pounded out 20 hits and rode those to a 12-2 mercy-rule shortened non-conference victory over Biggsville West Central on senior day at the Frances Willard Field.