Prep report: Masengarb claims regional singles title

Girls tennis
Masengarb state bound: Pleasant Valley High School freshman Lauren Masengarb was the best in the top flight of singles at last week's Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament.
She also reigned supreme in the singles draw at Wednesday's Class 2A individual tennis regional held at PV High School.
Masengarb collected a pair of 6-0, 6-0 victories before outlasting Iowa City Liberty's Ella Gilbert in the regional final in three sets, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.
Masengarb and Gilbert will advance to the individual state tournament June 2-3 at the University of Iowa Tennis Center in Iowa City.
Because of inclement weather, the doubles final did not get completed. It will feature Kathryn Zylstra and Katelynn Kock of Cedar Rapids Washington against their teammates Josie Norris and Mya Messenger. That match will be played Thursday. Regardless, both teams will advance to the state meet.
Davenport West's Molly Daily, who lost to Masengarb in the semifinals, finished fourth place in the singles draw.
Assumption duo moves on: Davenport Assumption's doubles team of Mary Rolfstad and Ella Dilulio secured a spot into next month's state tournament with a runner-up finish Wednesday at the Class 1A regional in Fairfield.
Yana Gaskell and Nellie Higdo beat Assumption's top doubles team 6-1, 6-4 in the final. The top two finishers move on to the June 2-3 state meet at Byrnes Park Tennis Center in Waterloo.
Fairfield's Tess Paton won the singles competition.
Assumption will compete Saturday in a regional team dual final against Fairfield in Fairfield.
Bulldog pair advance: Bettendorf's Andrea Porubcin and Elizabeth Alves won the Class 2A regional doubles title Wednesday. The duo beat Clinton's MacKenzie Lange and Emily Manemann in the finals. Both teams advance to state June 2-3 in Iowa City.
Sloane qualifies for state: Camanche's Maci Sloane fell 6-1, 6-1 to Cedar Rapids Xavier's Miyako Coffey in the singles finals, but her effort was good enough to earn a state spot out of the Class 1A regional hosted by Xavier on Wednesday.
Sloane broke up a sweep by the Saints, who also took the top two doubles spots at the regional.
Central's Shrikhande third at regional: Davenport Central's Maitreyi Shrikhande was the top local finisher at the Class 2A regional at North Scott Wednesday, beating Iowa City West's Caroline Chandler 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) at a meet dominated by West and Dubuque Senior High, which each qualified both a singles and a doubles team for state.
Iowa City West's Ella De Young won the singles competition without dropping a game.
North Scott's Madison Knoche and Megan Reese fell to Iowa City West's Lydia Shin and Maggie Shin 6-0, 6-2 in the third place match to finish fourth.
Caroline Mascardo and Julianna Mascardo from Iowa City West won the doubles title.
Baseball
Geneseo 13, Sterling 1: Maple Leafs starter Carson Rice gave up one run on two hits over five innings and the Geneseo bats did the rest, routing Western Big 6 foe Sterling Wednesday.
The Leafs tallied 10 hits, including two each from Charlie Rice and Carson Rice, with the former scoring two runs and the latter driving one in and scoring another.
PJ Moser drove in three runs and Nathan Beneke, AJ Weller and Mitch Wirth all drove in two.
UTHS 6, Moline 1: Jordan Ledford pitched a two-hitter and the beneficiary of a late offensive explosion as the Panthers took a 6-1 Western Big 6 Conference decision from hosting Moline at Holmgren Field.
The Panthers made all the right plays as they bunched together three hits in both the fifth and sixth innings to rally for the victory.
Softball
Geneseo 12, Sterling 3: Natalie Baumgardner got the Maple Leafs off on the right foot Wednesday as the leadoff hitter homered as part of a two-hit, three-run, two-RBI night as the Leafs used an eight-run fifth inning to pull away from Sterling Wednesday.
Drayana DeBoef homered and drove in three for the Leafs and Jaelyn Lambin doubled, drove in three and scored twice.
Anna Narup moved to 10-1 on the season with a complete game win, allowing six hits and one earned run.
Moline 5, UTHS 4: Moline senior Jordan Johnson completed the Maroons' rally for a 5-4 Western Big 6 Conference victory over rival United Township with a two-out, bases-loaded single in the bottom of the seventh at Bob Seitz Field on Wednesday.
Moline also scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to cut a three-run deficit to one.
Johnson, who drove in four runs in the game, was also the winning pitcher.
Rock Island 12, West Central 2 (5): The hosting Rock Island High School softball team pounded out 20 hits and rode those to a 12-2 mercy-rule shortened non-conference victory over Biggsville West Central on senior day at the Frances Willard Field.
Juniors Bella Allison, Gabriella Taber and Bailey Proffit all knocked out three hits as Delai Schwartz, Campbell Kelley, Alexis Carroll and senior Cassidy DeMeyer all had two base hits. Taber and Taylor Pannell each drove in three runs and Allison scored three times.
Kelley allowed just four hits in picking up the pitching victory.
Wrestling
Moline 54, Alleman 21: It only took about 20 minutes for the Moline High School wrestling team to get its third Western Big 6 Conference dual victory of the altered season.
Moline rolled to a 54-21 victory over Alleman with three pins and six wins by forfeit. There were only six contested matches on the night with Alleman taking two pins and a decision, along with a forfeit.