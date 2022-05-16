Prep Report: Mercer County softball walks-off against Orion

Softball

Mercer County 10, Orion 9: The Mercer County High School softball team kept its season alive with a walk-off 10-9 victory over Orion on Monday in the IHSA Class 2A regional quarterfinals at Rockridge High School.

Orion jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the 3rd inning, but Mercer County responded with four runs in both the fourth and fifth to take an 8-7 lead.

The Chargers tied things in the seventh with two runs, with the help of Grace Passno and Macy Mizio who combined for five RBIs in the game, but the Golden Eagles’ Ellie Smock walked it off in the bottom of the seventh for the 10-9 victory.

Orion’s Passno and Mercer County’s Hallie Schreurs both hit homers. Schreurs picked up the win in the circle for the Golden Eagles.

Mercer County will play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against No. 1 Rockridge (28-0) in Edgington.

Morrison 13, Galva 2: The Morrison High School softball team slugged past Galva for a 13-2 victory to reach the Class 1A regional semifinals and end Galva’s season.

The Mustangs (6-10) will play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against No. 2 Ridgewood (23-5) in the regional semifinals in Woodhull.

Baseball

LaSalle-Peru 10, Rock Island 3: The Rock Island High School baseball team had its 11-game winning streak come to a halt with a road loss to LaSalle-Peru.

Rocky (17-11) will be back in action at 4:30 Tuesday against Davenport Central at the West Complex in Davenport.

Rockridge 6, Mercer County 5: The Rockridge High School baseball team answered Mercer County's late comeback to record a 6-5 victory in its Class 2A regional quarterfinal on Monday at Sherrard High School.

Rockridge led 5-1 heading into the final inning, but Mercer County erupted for four runs in the top of the seventh to tie the score. Mercer County’s Javin Dellitt had a team-high three RBI.

The Rockets walked it off in the bottom of the seventh for the 6-5 victory. Rockridge had five players who drove home a run. Tyler Thiem had two RBIs.

The Rockets advance to the regional semifinals where they will play at 4:30 Wednesday against No. 1 Orion (22-6) at Sherrard.

Erie-Prophetstown 11, Princeton 8: The Erie-Prophetstown High School baseball team won its Class 2A regional quarterfinal matchup with Princeton 11-8 on Monday at Princeton High School. No other information was available.

The Panthers will play at 4:30 Wednesday against No. 2 Spring Valley in the regional semifinals at Princeton.

Stark County 7, Ridgewood 3: The Ridgewood co-op baseball team had its season come to an end with a 7-3 loss to Stark County in the Class 1A regional quarterfinals. Sean Watt, Garrett Vincent and Draven Smith drove in the Spartans' three runs.

Annawan-Wethersfield 11, Galva 1: The Annawan-Wethersfield High School baseball team swung past Galva 11-1 in the Class 1A regional quarterfinals in convincing fashion Monday.

The Titans (16-10) were led by Isaac Melton and Matt Senteney, who both knocked in two runs. Cole Troxell and Mason Heitzler also drove in a run each. Tyler Palanos was the winning pitcher.

Annawan-Wethersfield will play next at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 3 Peoria Heights in the regional semifinals at home.

