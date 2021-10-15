PREP REPORT: Moline advances both singles players and a doubles team to state tennis

TENNIS
Maroons strong on sectional opening day: The IHSA Class 2A tennis sectional hosted by Moline High School that started on Friday had a distinct maroon color to it.
The hosting Maroons advanced both singles entrants and a doubles team into the semifinals, hence booking their trips to next weekend’s IHSA State Championships in the Chicago suburbs.
Singles players Karenna Zemek and Camille Keys both won twice on Friday inside the Quad City Tennis Club to reach the semifinals. The third-seeded Moline doubles team of senior Sarah Gustafson and sophomore Zayda Graham lost just one game in moving into the semifinals and onto state. It is Gustafson’s third state trip as she is the lone Maroon to previously advance.
“We always strive to do our very best all the time. But I would say they did extremely well today,” said Moline coach Brooke (Forsberg) DeVol. “The girls all had high expectations of wanting to qualify for the state tournament and for so many of them to fulfill that is a huge accomplishment.”
Along with the three guaranteed qualifiers out of Friday action, the Maroons have a two-point lead in the team race.
The Maroons’ singles players were almost as efficient as their doubles semifinalist. The second-seeded Keys, a senior, lost just one game in rolling to 6-0, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-0 victories at the bottom of the bracket. The third-seeded Zemek, just a freshman, logged wins of 6-2, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-2.
They are in opposite brackets, so could conceivably meet for the singles title, although Zemek is pitted against top-seeded Madeline Gentry of Normal Community West, who did not drop a game in sweeping her two Friday matches.
With 22 points, Moline leads the nine-team event. The Maroons are followed by Normal West (20), Bloomington (16), Normal (10), Pekin (10), and Rock Island (8). United Township, Yorkville and DeKalb were scoreless.
Two locals advance at 1A sectional: The locals got weeded out at the Class 1A Geneseo girls tennis sectional on Friday. Only Alleman singles player Kate Rector and Geneseo’s doubles team of Ali Rapps/Annie Turpin punched their tickets to next week’s state tournament in the Chicago suburbs.
Rector, the No. 2 seed, kept alive her terrific season with a pair of 6-0, 6-0 sweeps to reach the semis against third-seeded Mary Breitbach of Peoria Notre Dame who won a pair of 6-1, 6-0 matches.
Rapps/Turpin opened the day’s festivities with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Kewanee’s Mikaela Goffrier and Madeline Gustaitis and then dropped a Princteton pair 6-2, 6-0 to reach Saturday morning’s semifinals where they will play Dunlap’s Mary Meghrian and Shikha Agarwal.
Peoria Richwoods and Peoria Notre Dame (two singles semifinalists) lead the team standings with 10 points each. Dunlap, which has two doubles semifinalists, is in third with eight points, followed by Alleman and Geneseo with six points each in the nine-team field.
Football
Davenport North 34, Muscatine 13: Davenport North High School football playoff hopes are still alive after capturing a 34-13 road win at Muscatine on Friday.
The victory moved the Wildcats to 4-4 with one game remaining in the regular season. Entering Friday night, North ranked 21st in the Class 5A RPI ranking, with the top 16 teams advancing into the playoffs.
Giovanni Rivera rushed for 134 yards on 23 carries, including a pair of touchdown runs in the first half as North went into the intermission with a 21-6 advantage. Quarterback Nolan Mosier had two rushing scores, each from a yard out, plus a 14-yard scoring strike to Dalton Motley in the third to extend the Wildcat lead by seven points out of the break.
Rivera’s first score came with 6:25 left in the first from 11 yards out. His second came a little more than five minutes later.
Darnell Thompson took one of two Muscatine (0-8) interceptions back for a Muskies touchdown early in the second quarter to make it 14-6 after the point after attempt was blocked.
The Muskies’ Mason Crabtree added a late score from 6-yards to close out the scoring.
Iowa City High 76, Davenport West 0: Iowa City High got back in the win column in a big way Friday night. A week after seeing their dreams of an undefeated season dashed at Pleasant Valley, the Class 5A 7th-ranked Little Hawks (7-1) jumped all over Davenport West (1-7), cruising to a 76-0 win at Bates Field.
City High forced turnovers on the Falcons’ first three possessions, using a short field to convert all three into touchdowns. City High led 21-0 with 7:25 to play in the first quarter and didn’t look back.
The Little Hawks had four first-quarter takeaways and their five first-quarter possessions had an average starting field position at the Falcons’ 34. Gable Mitchell returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown 22 seconds into the second quarter to give City High a 41-0 lead. They led 55-0 at halftime.
Ronnie Major opened the third quarter with a 95-yard kickoff return for another touchdown. Quinton Tran finished 12-14 for 195 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Clinton 49, Mount Pleasant 7: The Clinton River Kings shook off a shaky start in a 49-7 road victory over Mount Pleasant in an Iowa Class 4A District 3 contest.
The hosting Panthers (1-7, 0-4 district) scored on the opening drive of the game and then watched as the River Kings (2-6, 1-3 district) started throwing the ball all over the field.
Senior QB Jai Jensen scored on a 1-yard sneak to give the River Kings the lead and a two-point conversion made it 15-7 early. By halftime, the River Kings led 29-7 on the strength of two 30+ yard TD strikes.
Galesburg 17, United Township 8: A short-handed United Township High School football team put up a valiant effort that came up short in Friday’s Western Big 6 Conference clash in Galesburg.
Using an emergency quarterback late in the game that limited their offense, the Panthers fell 17-8 to the Silver Streaks, who were enjoying senior night festivities.
UT starting QB Matthew Kelley was out and backup Jacob Gutierrez was injured early in the fourth quarter. That left sophomore wide receiver Korey Randle forced into QB duties and the Panthers had trouble moving the ball in the final 12 minutes.
“It was a tough one and I’m proud of the kids and the way they competed,” said UT coach Nick Welch on his post-game radio show.
Galesburg senior Hunter Devena had a huge night, rushing for nearly 200 yards and two TDs. His final TD came from outside the 20-yard line with 3:18 left in the game.
The loss leaves the Panthers with a 4-4 overall record and needing a victory over Sterling (6-2, 5-1 Big 6) in Friday’s finale in order to become playoff eligible with a fifth victory. The Panthers dropped to 2-4 in league action.
“We have to go out with a bang on senior night,” said Welch.
Quincy 48, Alleman 0: The struggles continued for the Alleman High School football team on Friday night in Quincy as the Pioneers dropped a 48-0 Western Big 6 Conference decision.