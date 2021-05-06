Prep report: Moline and Galesburg gain split

Conner Schimmel pitched a complete game in the second game as the Maroons salvaged a split of their Western Big 6 doubleheader with Galesburg.

Schimmel scattered seven hits and allowed just two unearned runs in handing the Silver Streaks their first conference defeat. His brother Ryne and Seamus Boyle each had a pair of hits to pace the Moline offense.

Camdon Anderson allowed just two hits and recorded 12 strikeouts in six innings as Galesburg won the first game of the twin bill.

The Silver Streaks took advantage of Moline errors to score three runs in the third inning and grab an early 4-1 lead. Boyle doubled for one of Moline’s two hits and drove in two of the three runs.

Girls soccer

Geneseo 2, United Township 1: Geneseo edged into a half-game lead in the Western Big 6 standings by defeating the Panthers. The Maple Leafs are now 3-0 in league play while UT is 1-3.

Moline 4, Central 0: Moline came out on top in a rare cross-river matchup, improving its season record to 4-3. Davenport Central dropped to 3-7.

Wrestling