PREP REPORT: Moline baseball makes early lead hold up

Prep baseball

Moline 5, Macomb 3: The Macomb Bombers started off Tuesday's matchup with Moline a bit sloppy.

The hosting Maroons were only too happy to take advantage.

The first five Moline batters to come to the plate scored and the Maroons made it hold up from there in their 5-3 win at Holmgren Field.

With Moline trailing 1-0, Alex Schimmel led off the first for the Maroons with a single before Dylan Phelps reached on a two-base error by Macomb's third baseman to put runners on second and third.

Both Schimmel and Warren then scored on Hunter Warren's single, which ended up being Moline's final hit of the evening. Warren came around to score and Seamus Boyle ended up on third on another error on the third baseman.

Boyle later scored on a passed ball and Noah Harrison, who was hit by a pitch, scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-1.

A quartet of Moline pitchers scattered seven hits, with none going more than 2 1/3 innings and none giving up more than one run. Matthew Freeman, who came on in relief of starter Ethan Mesich-Fiems, had the longest outing, giving up one run on two hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Geneseo 16, Orion 0 (5 inn.): The first five hitters in Geneseo's lineup had at least two hits, with at least one going for extra bases, and the Maple Leafs cruised to a five-inning win over the Orion Chargers on Tuesday.

Geneseo scored four times in the first inning and two in each of the next two, before putting the game out of reach with eight in the fourth.

Jaden Weinzierl went 4-4 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs to lead a Leafs offense that also had Jake Nelms go 2-2 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs, AJ Weller hit a pair of doubles out of the leadoff spot and drove in a pair of runs and Thomas Henson went 3-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Henson pitched a complete game shutout, giving up two hits and striking out six in five innings.

Girls soccer

Alleman 6, Sterling 0: Abby Glackin scored a hat trick and Alleman blew out Sterling in Tuesday's Western Big 6 Conference matchup.

Isabella Pena, Colleen Kenney and Kristina Johannes also scored for the Pioneers, who opened their Big 6 slate with a tie against Rock Island.

Quincy 5, United Township 0: Bri Lannerd and Rian Moore provided Quincy with plenty of offense Tuesday and United Township couldn't find a response in the Western Big 6 Conference matchup.

Lannerd scored three goals and had an assist and Moore tallied two goals and two assists as Quincy moved to 2-0 in Big 6 play.

