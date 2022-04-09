PREP REPORT: Moline baseball, Rock Island softball earn sweeps

Boys track & field

North Scott claims Assumption Invitational title: North Scott only took two individual titles Saturday but its depth and a pair of relay wins propelled the Lancers to the Assumption Invitational title, beating out second-place Clear Creek-Amana 116-110.

Logan Soedt claimed the 1600 title for the Lancers and took third in the 3200, and Sam Skarich won the high jump with a 6-foot, 7-inch leap.

Miles Robertson, Dane Treiber and Payton Kruse were part of the victorious 400- and 800-meter relays for North Scott, with Colton Voss joining them for the 400 and Dylan Marti filling the fourth spot in the 800.

Fourth-place Bettendorf got its only win of the night from the quartet of Paul Schwartz, Calvin Curcija, Luke Weas and Isaiah Dunn in the 1600 relay.

Other local winners included NaZion Caruthers of Davenport West in the 100-meter dash and Easton Valley's Aidan Gruver in the 200.

Girls track and field

Bulldogs can't catch Solon: Bettendorf crowned four champions but it wasn't enough to capture the team title at the Assumption Invitational Saturday as Solon beat out the Bulldogs 137.33-114.33.

Avery Horner pulled off a double for Bettendorf, being the only runner to break 13 seconds in the 100 (12.93) and then winning the 200 by more than a second with a time of 25.89.

Maya Williams added a win for Bettendorf in the 400 and the Bulldogs' 3200 relay team of Amanda Scott, Sarah DeFauw, Williams and Hannah Beintema also claimed a meet title.

Assumption's sprint quartet of Alaina McConnell, Bella Motley, Annika Kotula and Kelly Grobstich took a home invite title in the 400 relay, and McConnell, Motley and Kotula teamed with Morgan Jennings to win the sprint medley relay as well for the Knights, who took fifth.

Girls soccer

Assumption shut out by Hononegah: Dawsen Dorsey stopped nine of Rockton Hononegah's 10 shots on goal, but the Knights couldn't get a goal past the Hononegah defense in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Illinois squad.

It was the second straight loss for the Knights (2-2), who return to the pitch Monday against Clinton.

Pleasant Valley shuts out Iowa City High: Camryn Woods scored two goals, Libby Kamp made six saves and Pleasant Valley got its second straight win, shutting out Iowa City High 3-0.

Morgan Russmann also scored for the Spartans (3-2), who will take on Bettendorf on Tuesday night.

Baseball

Maroons sweep Golden Warriors: A quartet of Moline pitchers allowed just four hits and two walks as Moline swept a Western Big 6 doubleheader against Sterling on Saturday, 11-0 and 10-0.

After Conner Schimmel, Zach Holton and Braden Thatcher combined to one-hit Sterling in the five-inning opener, Riley Fuller went the distance in Game 2, striking out four over six innings.

The Maroons' offensive explosion in Game 1, which saw Moline score at least three runs in three different innings, was led by Hunter Warren, who went 3-4, including one of five Moline doubles, with three runs scored and five driven in. Dylan Phelps also went 4-4 with a double for Moline.

In Game 2, in each of the final five innings, led by Davis Hoffstatter's 3-4 effort with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Carver Banker drove in three for the Maroons.

UT, Galesburg split Big 6 doubleheader: United Township used a four-run fifth-inning to beat Galesburg 7-4 in Game 1 Saturday but succombed to the big inning in Game 2 as Galesburg scored five times in the third inning of the 6-4 Streaks victory.

UT's Kyler Trueblood had a double as part of a two-hit, two-RBI game in the Panthers' victory in Game 1. Jayson Sevier got the win on the mound for United Township.

Trueblood knocked in two runs in Game 2 as well, but it wasn't enough as Galesburg salvaged the split.

Rock Island swept: The Rocks' bats went cold Saturday as they managed just two runs in a Western Big 6 sweep at the hands of Quincy.

The Blue Devils won Game 1 6-1 before capturing the second game 7-1.

The Rocks will travel to Geneseo on Tuesday.

Dylan Martin supplied one of the few highlights of the day with a first inning home run in Game 2 that briefly gave the Rocks a 1-0 lead before Quincy scored six times in the bottom of the inning.

Xander George doubled and drove in a run for Rock Island in Game 1, but that is all the Rocks could manage against Quincy pitchers Noah Harbin and Joe Schroeder. Connor Schwindeler and Raulin Zanger limited the Rocks to one run in Game 2.

Softball

Rocks cut both games short in triangular sweep: In a dominating performance that saw Taylor Pannell and Gabriella Taber each accumulate more hits than Rock Island's opponents, the Rocks took a pair of 10-run rule wins in Saturday's Western Big 6 triangular.

The Rocks beat both Moline 10-0 and Quincy 11-0 in five innings each.

Rock Island's Campbell Kelley scattered three hits and three walks for the shutout win against Moline while Delia Schwartz struck out eight while allowing just one hit against Quincy.

Pannell came a home run short of a cycle against Quincy, going 3-4 with three runs scored. Alexis Carroll had a pair of doubles and Mackenzie Brokaw struck for a home run to go with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Pannell got the home run she was missing against Quincy in the Rocks game against Moline, and she got plenty of offensive help as well.

Taber went 3-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs and Schwartz went 3-4 with a run scored and an RBI.

Moline's Kayla Collins no-hit Quincy in their matchup as the Maroons salvaged a split on the day with a 1-0 win. Brenna Ross tripled for the Maroons.

