Prep report: Moline baseball swept by Highland

Baseball

Moline swept by Highland: Twice in Saturday's doubleheader against Highland, Moline led through the fourth inning. Twice it proved to not be quite enough.

Highland nabbed a pair of come-from-behind wins, beating the Maroons 6-3 in the opener and 6-5 in Game 2.

Moline got off to a fast start in Game 1 as a walks by Noah Harrison and Davis Hoffstatter and a single by Hunter Warren loaded the bases with one out, but Seamus Boyle's sacrifice fly was all Moline could muster, going up 1-0.

The top of the order increased Moline's lead in the second as Harrison singled and Hoffstatter again walked, setting up Boyle's RBI single. Hofstatter then came around to score on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

After Moline starter Conner Schimmel escaped jams in the first three innings, Highland made him pay in the fourth, scoring twice after a leadoff walk and double put runners at second and third with nobody out.

The big blow was in the fifth, however, as Highland scored four runs, only one earned, off Moline reliever Ethan Mesich-Fiems.

In Game 2, Warren walked and scored in the first and Grant Raber tripled and scored in the second, but Moline still trailed 3-2 heading into the fourth. That's when Alex Schimmel, Harrison and Boyle had doubles sandwiched around a Highland error to make it 5-3.

Highland got one back in the bottom of the frame to make it 5-4, and unearned runs again cost Moline as Highland rallied for a pair in the seventh off Chase Tholl to take the win.

Girls soccer

UTHS gets first win of season: After suffering three losses in the prior eight days, United Township got its first win of the season Saturday, blanking Dixon 3-0.

The Panthers scored two goals in the first half to pull away from the Dukes (1-1).

Elsewhere in the Western Big 6, Moline registered its second straight tie as the Maroons (1-1-2) played to a scoreless draw against Washington (2-0-1).

