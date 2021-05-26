Prep report: Moline baseball team topples Sterling

Baseball

Moline 8, Sterling 3: The top three batters in the Moline batting order combined for seven hits and five runs scored as the Maroons broke open a close game to win comfortably.

The score was tied at 2-2 before Moline scored two runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth.

Ryne Schimmel collected three hits and scored three runs for the Maroons (16-12 overall, 7-4 Western Big 6) while Hunter Woods and Hunter Warren each had two hits and Davis Hoffstatter drove in three runs.

Riley Fuller pitched six strong innings for Moline, allowing only two hits but walking eight batters.

Softball

Moline 16, Quincy 1: Nathalia Rivera drove in four runs as Moline scored two or more runs in every inning on its way to a lopsided victory.

Sierra Marshall added three RBI for the Maroons (12-5, 8-2 Big 6) and Jenna Sierra and Suzy Farren had two apiece with Sierra hitting the only home run of the game.

Quincy (4-16, 0-11 Big 6) managed only three hits off winning pitcher Jordan Johnson.