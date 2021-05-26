Prep report: Moline baseball team topples Sterling

Baseball
Moline 8, Sterling 3: The top three batters in the Moline batting order combined for seven hits and five runs scored as the Maroons broke open a close game to win comfortably.
The score was tied at 2-2 before Moline scored two runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth.
Ryne Schimmel collected three hits and scored three runs for the Maroons (16-12 overall, 7-4 Western Big 6) while Hunter Woods and Hunter Warren each had two hits and Davis Hoffstatter drove in three runs.
Riley Fuller pitched six strong innings for Moline, allowing only two hits but walking eight batters.
Softball
Moline 16, Quincy 1: Nathalia Rivera drove in four runs as Moline scored two or more runs in every inning on its way to a lopsided victory.
Sierra Marshall added three RBI for the Maroons (12-5, 8-2 Big 6) and Jenna Sierra and Suzy Farren had two apiece with Sierra hitting the only home run of the game.
Quincy (4-16, 0-11 Big 6) managed only three hits off winning pitcher Jordan Johnson.
Geneseo 14, A-W 1: Geneseo scored nine runs in the first inning on its way to snapping Annawan-Wethersfield’s 10-game winning streak in five innings.
Maya Bieneman and Lauren Johnson each drove in three runs and Lauryn Wildermuth plated two for the Maple Leafs (17-4), who got an eight-strikeout pitching effort from Anna Narup.
A-W dropped to 15-3 on the season.
Girls soccer
Alleman 5, Sterling 1: Alleman remained in the hunt for a Western Big 6 title with a victory over Sterling.
The Pioneers are now 4-0-1 in league play and they take on first-place Geneseo (6-0) on Thursday.
Quincy 3, UT 1: It took Quincy more than five hours to get to East Moline due to bus trouble but the Blue Devils made it a worthwhile trip with a victory over United Township.
Pleasant Valley 1, Geneseo 0: Morgan Russmann scored the only goal of the game in the 52nd minute on an assist from Camryn Woods as Pleasant Valley won a rare interstate battle.
The Spartans (15-2) got off 20 shots in the game to just nine for Geneseo.