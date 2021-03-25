 Skip to main content
Prep Report: Rockridge volleyball claims rematch over Orion
Prep Report: Rockridge volleyball claims rematch over Orion

  Updated
Rockridge logo
Submitted

Volleyball

Rockridge 25-22-25, Orion 14-25-20: The Rockets took the decisive third set Thursday night against the Chargers to prevail in a Three Rivers Conference showdown.

With the victory, Rockridge remains tied for second place in the West Division with Riverdale. Both teams trail Fulton in the standings.

Rockridge took the rematch after Orion won last week in a two-set sweep.

Kierney McDonald paced the Rockets offense with 13 kills while Kira Nelson finished with 12 kills and 10 digs. Setter Nicole Sedam distributed 32 assists.

Orion was paced by a senior trio of Hailey James, Riley Filler and Ashley Awbrey. James finished with 12 kills while Awbrey had 17 assists and 10 digs and Filler smacked a trifecta of aces.

Galesburg 25-25, United Township 22-21: The Silver Streaks swept the Panthers at home in conference play Thursday night.

Galesburg's Lily Huggins paced its offense with 13 assists. Lauren Livingston and Aubree Peck combined for 11 kills.

Boys soccer

Moline 8, Sterling 0: The Maroons improved to 3-0-1 on the season following a convincing non-conference road win against the Golden Warriors on Thursday.

