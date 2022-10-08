Prep report: Moline, Quincy share Big 6 title

Girls tennis

Moline, Quincy share title: Moline and Quincy both earned the right to call themselves conference champions in girls tennis at the Western Big 6 meet Saturday in Quincy.

It was the fifth straight season Moline earned at least a share of the conference crown. Moline and Quincy tied with 15 points.

The Maroons were led by Karenna Zemek, who won four matches to claim the singles title. Zemek was named the Western Big 6 MVP and defeated Alleman’s Kate Rector 7-5, 6-4 in the singles championship.

Zemek defeated Sterling’s Ellie Aitken in the semifinals and Rector took down Moline’s Zayda Graham to reach the championship match. Graham defeated Aitken for the third place

Rector was the 2021 WB6 singles champion after taking down Quincy’s Lily Hayes in the title match a year ago.

Lily Hayes and her sister, Phoebe, won the doubles title Saturday with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 comeback victory over Geneseo’s Tara Bomleny and Danielle Beach. The Maple Leafs’ pair of Tessa Wilebeski and Aubrey Brumbaugh claimed fourth in doubles.

Geneseo and Alleman finished in a tie for third place with 10 team points.

Alleman and Geneseo will take part in the Geneseo sectional beginning Friday. Moline, Rock Island and United Township will travel to the Bloomington sectional starting Friday.

Volleyball

Sherrard goes 4-0 at Princeton: The Sherrard volleyball team won the five-team Princeton tournament on Saturday.

The Tigers recorded straight-set wins over Reed-Custer (25-12, 25-13), Byron (25-19, 25-22), Princeton (25-18, 25-10) and Mendota (25-21, 25-13).

Sherrard's McKenna Blackwell was named the tournament's MVP. She was joined on the all-tournament squad by teammates Lilly Russell and Lauren Copeland.

West Carroll claims UT Invitational: West Carroll and Annawan finished 1-2 on Saturday at the United Township Panther Invitational.

West Carroll beat Annawan 25-21, 25-13. Annawan recorded wins over United Township and LaSalle-Peru. Kaylee Celus was a unanimous selection to the all-tournament team.