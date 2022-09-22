Prep report: Moline soccer falls, Geneseo volleyball wins

Boys soccer

Normal Community 1, Moline 0: The Moline boys soccer team only allowed Normal Community to put two shots on goal Thursday in their nonconference matchup.

Unfortunately for the Maroons, that was all the Ironmen needed.

A second half goal by Normal Community proved to be the only one of the match as the Maroons fell 1-0.

The Maroons placed four shots on goal, but none found the net. Normal Community had 14 more minutes of possession than the Maroons.

Moline keeper Owen Gault had one save.

Volleyball

Geneseo 2, Sterling 0: The Geneseo volleyball squad got its Western Big 6 and overall records back above .500 Thursday, sweeping rival Sterling 25-19, 25-13.

The victory moves the Maple Leafs, sitting in fourth in the Western Big 6 standings, to 9-8 overall and 4-3 in conference.

Geneseo will return to the court Tuesday, traveling to Quincy for a conference clash.