Prep report: Moline staves off Quincy in baseball

Baseball

Moline 5, Quincy 4: Zach Holton and Ethan Mesich-Fiems combined to help the Moline High School baseball team hold off Quincy in Tuesday’s Western Big 6 Conference contest in Quincy.

Davis Hofstatter drove in two runs to help the Maroons move to 15-7, 8-2 in Big 6 action.

Holton (4-1) started and threw 6-plus innings, giving up two earned runs. Mesich-Fiems closed out the final two innings for his second save.

Hunter Warren, Riley Fuller and Shawn Lewis also drove in runs for the Maroons.

Galesburg 5, Alleman 2: The Alleman Pioneers rallied with single runs in the third and fourth innings to erase an early Galesburg lead on Tuesday, but the visiting Silver Streaks scored three runs in the top of the seventh to pull out a Western Big 6 Conference victory at Gerard’s Yard.

Nathan Noble and Caden Hanna each had two hits to pace Alleman’s eight-hit attack. The Pioneers dropped to 1-9, 0-7 Big 6.

Galesburg (10-8, 5-3) knocked out 10 base hits, led by Charlie Laird’s three hits. Grant Aten and Kannon Klein had two each, Klein delivering a two-run go-ahead double in the ninth.

United Township 10, Sterling 8: The United Township Panthers went on the road and picked up a Western Big 6 Conference victory over the Sterling Golden Warriors. No other information was available.

Girls soccer

Bettendorf 8, Clinton 0: Peyton Markham scored twice and Avery Horner added two goals and four assists in leading the Bettendorf Bulldogs to an easy Mississippi Athletic Conference victory on the pitch. The victory moved the Bulldogs to 8-2 on the season

Muscatine 4, Davenport Central 0: The Muscatine Muskies moved to 5-1 on the season with the road victory over the 4-7 Davenport Central Blue Devils at Brady Street Stadium.

In the other MAC contest Tuesday, Central DeWitt beat Davenport North 1-0. No other information was supplied on that match.

Quincy 1, Alleman 0: The Alleman High School girls soccer team put forth a good effort in trying to reel the Quincy Blue Devils back to the Western Big 6 Conference pack on Tuesday.

However, an own goal on a Rian Moore corner kick proved to be the decider as the Blue Devils managed a home victory over the Pioneers.

Quincy moved to 6-0 in league play with a game at Rock Island left in the WB6 slate. Alleman dropped to 3-2-1 in the conference.

Moline 9, Sterling 0: Carolin Hazen scored three goals and Emma Rangel two as the Moline High School girls' soccer team rolled to a Western Big 6 Conference road victory over Sterling.

No information was available on the United Township vs. Galesburg match played in Galesburg.

Boys soccer

Muscatine 1, Assumption 0: Sophomore Ty Cozad's first-half goal carried the Muscatine Muskies (6-3) to a Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Davenport Assumption (2-4) on Tuesday evening.

Davenport North 6, Burlington 0: Peter Phan scored three goals and Chase Green found the net twice to lead the Davenport North Wildcats to a home Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Burlington.

Green assisted all three Phan goals, while Will Knight had the only other assist for the 5-3, 2-2 Wildcats.

Bettendorf 3, Iowa City Regina 0: Luke Bohonek, Chase Wakefield and Alex Cullum scored in leading the Bettendorf Bulldogs to a non-conference victory over Iowa City Regina.

Girls golf

PV wins invite: The Pleasant Valley High School girls golf team carded a team total of 331 to win the 14-team Linn-Mar Invitational that was played at Hunter’s Ridge Golf Course.

The Spartans had three players shoot sub-80 rounds — Erika Holmberg (78), Maura Peters (78) and Elizabeth McVey (79).

Bettendorf senior Shannyn Vogler was medalist with a 77, leading the Bulldogs to a 369 score and a third-place finish behind runner-up and last year's 4A state champion West Des Moines Valley (345).

