Volleyball
Moline 2, Galesburg 0: Moline stayed a half-game ahead of Sterling in the Western Big Six standings with a 25-17, 25-22 sweep of Galesburg on Tuesday at Thiel Gym.
Kamara Dickerson led balanced play at the net with nine kills, while Sophia Potter dished out 24 assists for the Maroons (16-5, 11-2 Big Six), who will look to clinch at least a share of the conference title against Quincy on Thursday.
Sterling 2, Geneseo 0: Sterling showed the Western Big Six just how good it can be at full strength Tuesday in a 25-11, 25-14 sweep of Geneseo.
The Golden Warriors (22-5, 10-2 Big Six) were down by as many as four starters at one point and slowly rebuilt the team, finishing it off this past weekend with the return of All-American Brook Borum, who was suspended for 20 games. Borum powered home 17 kills in Tuesday’s victory.
So dominating were the defending Illinois Class 3A state champions that Geneseo (19-5, 11-3) only scored multiple points in a row just three times, twice scoring back-to-back points in Set 1 and a five-point run in Set 2.
"It was good to have everyone back this past weekend," Sterling coach Dale Dykeman. "We got some work in with the entire team and that's what Sterling volleyball is."
Quincy 2, Alleman 0: The Pioneers dropped two straight sets to the Blue Devils 25-18, 25-17. Erin Hoffman had three kills and four digs in the loss while Colleen Kenney added in three aces and six digs.
Rock Island 2, United Township 1: United Township made them work for it, but the Rocks weren't going to be denied on their senior night.
After the teams split the opening two sets Tuesday night, Rock Island pulled away in the third for the Big Six victory, 25-12, 22-25, 25-12.
Raghen Walker had 15 kills and Ella Engholm posted eight for Rock Island (13-12, 7-8). Peyton Pustelnik had 21 assists for UT.
Clinton 3, Davenport Central 0: After starting the conference season with four straight losses, Clinton picked up its third consecutive league win Tuesday night with a 25-14, 25-21, 25-23 home win over Central.
Nevaeh Wagoner had eight kills and 12 digs for the River Queens (10-18, 3-4) while Brooke Mulholland facilitated the offense with 24 assists. Rylie Mussman joined Wagoner with a dozen digs.
Boys soccer
United Township 3, Galesburg 0: Chan Nwal notched a goal and an assist in the Panthers’ win over Galesburg. Nwal got the Panthers (11-7-1) on board with an assist from Cameron Winters in the 16th minute, then got his assist on a Marcos Rojas goal four minutes later.
— Staff report