Baseball

Moline 10-6, Galesburg 3-3: The Maroons maintained their lead in the Western Big 6 with a sweep of the Silver Streaks on Saturday afternoon in Galesburg.

Seamus Boyle roped a pair of hits and drove in four runs in the opener for Moline (20-5, 11-1 WB6) while Hunter Warren registered a triple. Riley Fuller worked around 10 hits and three earned runs to claim the win on the mound.

The Maroons scored two runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings and broke the game open with a four-run third.

Down 3-2 in the nightcap, Moline scored two runs apiece in the fifth and sixth frames to take the lead and not look back. Boyle drove in two more runs while Alex Schimmel and Chase Stephens notched two hits. Ethan Mesich-Fiems earned the win in relief, allowing four hits and one walk.

Softball

Alleman 4, Peoria Christian 3: The Pioneers secured their second win of the season as they fended off the Chargers on Saturday in a non-conference matchup.

It was a 3-3 ball game, then Alleman (2-12) scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth to prevail. Freshman Sydnee Ganahl closed the door with two shutout innings in the circle for the victory.

Mary Reagan recorded two RBIs for the Pioneers while Sarah Pickett-Miller had two hits.

Boys soccer

Assumption 3, Council Bluffs St. Albert 0: The Class 2A second-ranked Knights kept their perfect season afloat with a shutout victory over the Falcons as part of the Assumption Invite on Saturday.

A small portion of the catholic schools in the state descended onto Jack and Pat Bush Stadium for an all-day tournament. Assumption (9-0) used a pair of Billy Moore goals to post the victory.

Charlie Leinart added the final goal and dished out two assists. Assumption tallied 18 shots on goal and took six corner kicks.