PREP REPORT: Moline volleyball opens Big 6 play with win

Volleyball

Moline 2, Sterling 1: For one set, it looked as if Moline was going to have a sour start to its Western Big 6 season against hosting Sterling on Thursday.

Then the Maroons took over.

Moline took big leads in both the second and third sets on its way to a 17-25, 25-15, 25-17 win.

After dropping the first set, Moline raced out to an 8-1 lead in the second, then built a 21-11 edge in the third.

Quincy 2, Geneseo 1: The Geneseo Maple Leafs rallied to force a third set but couldn't finish off the match in its Western Big 6 opener against Quincy.

Quincy prevailed 25-16, 23-25, 25-14 against the hosting Leafs.

Boys soccer

Washington 2, United Township 1: Sai Thang scored a goal in the 69th minute but it wasn't enough as Washington used two first-half goals to down United Township on Thursday.

Joseph Pankey got the assist on Thang's goal for UT, which was outshot 10-4.

Ismael Hernandez had seven saves in goal for the Panthers, who fell to 3-3 on the season and sit 1-0 in the Western Big 6.