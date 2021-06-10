PREP REPORT: Moline wrestling sweeps Big 6, nets program's 1,000th win

Moline's sweep of a triangular with Sterling and Riverdale was doubly meaningful for the Maroons' wrestling program.

The 52-16 victory over Sterling completed a sweep of the Western Big 6 as the Maroons, 14-2 overall, went a perfect 9-0 in conference.

Moline also recorded the 1,000th dual win in the history of the program, which dates back to 1946-47.

"It feels good to be back on top of the Western Big 6 ...," said Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger. "Always good to win that conference championship."

Like most Illinois wrestling teams, the altered season overlapping with other sports led to some lower participation numbers or athletes rejoining the team midway through the season. Ruettiger said it was good to be able to reward those who stuck with the sport with a conference title.

"We had a good group of seniors," Ruettiger said. "For them to go out on top is something special as well."

Along with the win over Sterling, the Maroons also beat Riverdale 51-27.

The Maroons got two wins on the night from D.J. Parker, James Soliz, Carmelo Cruz, Charlie Farmer, Conner Catour, Kole Brower, Pablo Perez and Jacob Bogdo. Farmer and Brower each recorded two pins.