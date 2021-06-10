PREP REPORT: Moline wrestling sweeps Big 6, nets program's 1,000th win

Moline's sweep of a triangular with Sterling and Riverdale was doubly meaningful for the Maroons' wrestling program.
The 52-16 victory over Sterling completed a sweep of the Western Big 6 as the Maroons, 14-2 overall, went a perfect 9-0 in conference.
Moline also recorded the 1,000th dual win in the history of the program, which dates back to 1946-47.
"It feels good to be back on top of the Western Big 6 ...," said Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger. "Always good to win that conference championship."
Like most Illinois wrestling teams, the altered season overlapping with other sports led to some lower participation numbers or athletes rejoining the team midway through the season. Ruettiger said it was good to be able to reward those who stuck with the sport with a conference title.
"We had a good group of seniors," Ruettiger said. "For them to go out on top is something special as well."
Along with the win over Sterling, the Maroons also beat Riverdale 51-27.
The Maroons got two wins on the night from D.J. Parker, James Soliz, Carmelo Cruz, Charlie Farmer, Conner Catour, Kole Brower, Pablo Perez and Jacob Bogdo. Farmer and Brower each recorded two pins.
Boys tennis
Leafs makes history: Geneseo won five matches in the Illinois Class 1A state tennis tournament Thursday and made history by having a doubles team reach the second day of the tournament for the first time ever.
The duo of Alex Slaymaker and Mason Smith claimed victories over doubles teams from Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge and Morton before losing to Noah Bobofchak and Andrew Donovan of Lisle Benet Academy 6-1, 6-0 in the third round.
Slaymaker and Smith, who were the Maple Leafs’ No. 2 doubles team all season, will be in action again Friday when they take on Kyle Langenstein and Jake Stewart of Troy Triad in the consolation bracket.
Geneseo’s other doubles team of Mason Miller and Thomas Robinson also got through the first round before losing, then won a consolation bracket match before stumbling against Liam McConnell and Will McHugh of Chicago St. Ignatius.
Geneseo’s singles entry, Samuel Robinson, defeated Ian Tongco of Marian Catholic in the opening round before being eliminated with back-to-back losses.
In Class 2A, the United Township doubles pair of Dylan Kastner and Kawl Mang lost their opening match before bouncing back to win a consolation battle with St. Charles East. They were then eliminated by a duo from Aurora Metea Valley.
Moline's Ankit Rajvanshi dropped his first two matches in the Class 2A singles bracket.