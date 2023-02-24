BLOOMINGTON — Moline High School junior Maryam Ndiaye is assured of leaving the IHSA girls state wrestling tournament with a medal.

Ndiaye recorded two wins Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena to reach the semifinal round of the tournament.

The 155-pound junior opened with a 7-0 win over Marion's Haylie Nappier-Feth and followed with a 9-1 major decision over Phoenix's AJ Grant.

Ndiaye meets Palatine's Jasmine Hernandez on Saturday morning in the semifinal round. Hernandez (34-1) registered a pair of pins Friday.

Sherrard's Bri Bynum was the only other wrestler from the Quad-Cities area to win a match Friday.

The 125-pound Bynum opened with a fall over Carbondale's Faith Loyd in 1:58, but dropped her quarterfinal match by a 14-2 margin to Lockport Township's Claudia Heeney and then was pinned in the consolation round to be eliminated from the tournament.

Erie-Prophetstown's Michelle Naftzger (120) and Jayda Rosenow (140) were eliminated with a pair of defeats. Geneseo's Gia Ritter (140) and Taylor Krueger (145) each lost two matches as well.

Boys wrestling

Geneseo 50, Chicago Brother Rice 17: With six pins and two major decisions, the Geneseo High School wrestling team left little doubt as to who would survive Friday’s Class 3A IHSA state dual team quarterfinal at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

The 50-17 victory over Brother Rice moved the Maple Leafs into Saturday’s 11 a.m. semifinal against Joliet Catholic, a 69-0 Friday winner over Jacksonville.

Grady Hull got the Maple Leafs off to a great start with a pin at 113. After a Devan Hornback decision at 120, Bryce Bealer logged a pin in 1:49 of his 126-pound match and Geneseo was off and flying.

Three more wins — a Zachary Montez major decision at 138, Kyle Weinzierl’s major at 145 and Jack Snyder’s decision at 152 — followed.

Aiden Damewood needed 2:41 for his pin at 170.

Geneseo then closed the match with three pins — Tim Stohl in 3:33 at 220, Levi Neumann in 4:44 at 285 and Tim Sebastian in 1:26 at 106.

Boys swimming

Rettig sets another record: Rock Island High School swimmer Lucas Rettig improved on one of his most impressive school records on Friday, but came up just short of his top goal during Friday's preliminary rounds at the IHSA State Swimming and Diving Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Ill.

The standout senior dropped his school record in the 100 butterfly in Friday's preliminary round, clocking a 50.58 mark. However, that placed him 13th, one spot shy of reaching Saturday's finals that would have guaranteed him a medal.

In his final state swim, the two-time Western Big 6 Conference MVP who will continue at Augustana College, placed 22nd in the 100 back with a 51.82 clocking.