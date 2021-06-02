Prep report: Moline's softball season comes to end

Rockridge 3, Mercer County 2: Rockridge pitcher Tyler Hendley pitched six scoreless innings before needing relief help in the seventh as the Rockets advanced in Class 2A.

Mercer County scored two unearned runs of Hendley in the top of the seventh inning before TJ Ulfig got the final two outs for the save.

Maverick Chisholm had two hits and an RBI for the Rockets. The Golden Eagles got two hits apiece from Tyler Bridgford and Owen Relander.

Girls golf

Vogler wins title: Sherrard, Ill., resident Shannyn Vogler made up a five-shot deficit on the back nine to win the Iowa Class 4A state golf championship Wednesday.

Playing for Bettendorf High School, Vogler made a half-dozen birdies to chase down defending state champion Paige Hoffman of West Des Moines Valley and the field, playing the last 14 holes in 5-under par and cruising to an individual state crown.

Runner-up to Hoffman two years ago at the state tournament in Ames, Vogler finished with a 36-hole total of 137 — 5 under on the par-71 layout — and a four-stroke win over Newton’s Rylee Heryford. Hoffman finished with a 76 and was fourth at 143.