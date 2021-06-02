Prep report: Moline's softball season comes to end

Softball
Normal Comm. 5, Moline 3: Kiersten Manning struck out 11 and scattered eight hits in seven innings to help Normal Community end Moline’s season.
Alison Kern and Lindsey DeRoeck had two hits apiece for the Ironmen.
Brenna Ross, Suzanne Farren and Rachel Worley each had two hits for the Maroons.
Kewanee 4, Alleman 1: No. 2-seeded Kewanee broke open a tie game by scoring three runs in the third inning to advance in Class 3A.
Regan Coombes drove in two runs for the Boilermakers and relief pitcher Ava LaFollette allowed no runs and just one hit over the last three innings.
Sarah Pickett-Miller drove in the lone for Alleman, which finished 4-15.
Lincoln-Way West 3, UT 2: Lincoln-Way West snapped a 2-2 tie when Emma Young singled in a run in the fifth inning as the Warriors advanced in Class 4A.
Allie Wondrasek did not allow an earned run in the complete-game victory. Kaylie Pena also went the distance for United Township.
Marilyn Boyer singled in the Panthers’ only runs in the third inning.
Mercer County 10, Knoxville 9 (8): Mercer County scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull out a wild victory in the Class 2A sectional semifinals.
Knoxville scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to grab an 8-4 lead, but the Golden Eagles countered with four of their own in the bottom of the inning to send the game to extra innings.
Knoxville scored a run in the top of the eighth before MerCo won it in its half.
Ava Ruggles had two doubles and a single and drove in five runs for the Eagles with Natalie Finch driving across three runs.
Mon-Rose 5, Orion 2: Karilegh Ashby hit a two-run home run in the third inning and Ailexa Hunter added a two-run shot in the seventh as Monmouth-Roseville advanced in the Class 2A sectional.
Hunter collected four hits and also was the winning pitcher, striking out nine in seven innings.
Losing pitcher Jenna Drish homered for Orion in the bottom of the seventh.
Baseball
Orion 7, Mon-Rose 0: Quinn Hoftender struck out 17 batters in seven innings while throwing a three-hit shutout and helping Orion eliminate Monmouth-Roseville in the Class 2A regional.
Hoftender did not walk a single batter in going the distance.
He also hit a home run and scored three runs. Jarrett Thornburg led the Maple Leafs attack with two hits and two runs batted in.
Rockridge 3, Mercer County 2: Rockridge pitcher Tyler Hendley pitched six scoreless innings before needing relief help in the seventh as the Rockets advanced in Class 2A.
Mercer County scored two unearned runs of Hendley in the top of the seventh inning before TJ Ulfig got the final two outs for the save.
Maverick Chisholm had two hits and an RBI for the Rockets. The Golden Eagles got two hits apiece from Tyler Bridgford and Owen Relander.
Girls golf
Vogler wins title: Sherrard, Ill., resident Shannyn Vogler made up a five-shot deficit on the back nine to win the Iowa Class 4A state golf championship Wednesday.
Playing for Bettendorf High School, Vogler made a half-dozen birdies to chase down defending state champion Paige Hoffman of West Des Moines Valley and the field, playing the last 14 holes in 5-under par and cruising to an individual state crown.
Runner-up to Hoffman two years ago at the state tournament in Ames, Vogler finished with a 36-hole total of 137 — 5 under on the par-71 layout — and a four-stroke win over Newton’s Rylee Heryford. Hoffman finished with a 76 and was fourth at 143.
The tears poured out afterward. Vogler’s teammates were waiting for her as she walked off the 18th green to shower her with hugs. She shared an embrace with her grandfather and longtime coach, Terry, along with her father. Her mother also followed her around the course.
“It is overwhelming,” Vogler said. “It sums up all the hard work I’ve put into this. It was one of my goals to win and to finally come through with that, it is very pleasing.
“I don’t get to share a lot of these moments. The wins are few and far between now that I’m older. It just meant a lot they could be here today.”