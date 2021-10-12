PREP REPORT: Moline's WB6 sweep streak continues

Girls volleyball
Moline 2, Galesburg 0: The Moline High School girls volleyball squad took a step closer to a perfect run the Western Big 6 Conference on Tuesday night with a 25-6, 25-22 victory over hosting Galesburg.
The Maroons (20-2, 13-0 Big 6) have already secured the league crown and finish the conference season on Thursday at Quincy with a chance to close out the title without dropping a set in league play.
“WB6 champs has been a goal of ours from the start of the season,” said Moline coach Sarah Fetter. “We knew we would have our challenges so it has been so great to see our hard work paying off. We are ready to close out conference play and head into our last two tournaments to prepare for postseason.”
The Maroons, who substituted liberally in the second set according to Fetter, were led in kills in their latest win by Rylie Frazelle and Ella Ramsay (10 digs) with seven and six, respectively. Carly Rouse led the Maroons with 12 assists (to go with six aces) and GiGi Tertipes added eight assists.
Galesburg (9-19, 3-11 Big 6) got three kills each from Capre Ferguson and Jennifer Schwartzman.
Sterling 2, Geneseo 0: The Geneseo High School volleyball team ran into a hot Sterling squad Tuesday night in Western Big 6 Conference action. The hosting Golden Warriors ran their home win streak to three straight with a 26-24, 25-16 victory.
Sterling moved to 12-16, 9-4 Big 6 with the victory as Geneseo dropped to 19-9, 9-5 in the league.
Alleman 2, Quincy 1: It was a successful senior night for the hosting Alleman Pioneers volleyball team Tuesday as it logged a 15-25, 25-21, 25-21 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Quincy.
The Pioneers moved to 6-19, 3-11 in the league and dropped Quincy to 5-22, 3-9.
Clair Hulke led the Pioneers with 12 kills and Colleen Kenney added nine to go along with three of her team’s four aces. Darryn Reyes Clay led Alleman with 13 digs.
Boys soccer
Moline 2, Sterling 0: The Moline High School boys soccer club capped the Western Big 6 Conference season with a 2-0 victory over hosting Sterling at Roscoe Eades Stadium.
The victory allows the Maroons to tie Rock Island for second place in the league at 5-2 behind league champ Quincy (6-1).
United Township 2, Galesburg 1 (OT): The United Township High School boys soccer team closed the Western Big 6 Conference season with a heart-stopping 2-1 victory over hosting Galesburg in a match that was decided by penalty kicks.
UT out-kicked the Silver Streaks 4-3 in the shootout.