PREP REPORT: Monday's MAC baseball, softball roundup

MAC baseball

Pleasant Valley sweeps Central: Big innings in each game propelled the Pleasant Valley High School baseball team to an 8-1, 15-4 sweep of Davenport Central in Mississippi Athletic Conference play at Brady Street Stadium on Monday.

The league-leading Spartans (15-6, 12-0 MAC, tied with Davenport Assumption) erupted for five runs in the second and added two more in the third to take control in the opener, a game in which Central committed seven errors and was out-hit 9-6.

Tyge Lyon led the Spartans with a 3-for-4 effort and drove in a run. Tate Lyon was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

In the nightcap, the Spartans were leading 6-4 through five innings before putting up a 9-spot in the top of the sixth to help bring that game to an end via the mercy rule.

Caden McDermott went 3-for-5 to lead PV’s 14-hit attack. He had plenty of support as Drew Micek, Ike Swanson, Cal Parr and Tate Lyon all had two-hit games. Swanson drove in four runs, Parr three and Carsen Williams two.

Corbin Simatovich had two hits in each game for Central (8-15, 3-9 MAC) and drove in three runs in the twinbill. Ty Harmsen was also 2-for-2 in the opener. In the nightcap, losing pitcher Brady Lorber was 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Sabers, Falcons split: The Central DeWitt Sabers picked away inning by inning in a 12-2 five-inning decision in the opener of Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference twinbill. The Davenport West Falcons used one big inning to win the nightcap 7-3.

Central DeWitt (10-14, 3-8 MAC) scored in all five at-bats and brought the opener to a mercy-rule conclusion with a three-run fifth inning. Sam Bloom led the winners with a 3-for-3 game at the plate that included two runs scored and an RBI. Noah Thein, Tyson Dunne and winning pitcher Jacob Maher all had two hits in the Sabers’ 11-hit attack with Dunne, Maher and Kyle Bixby each driving in two runs.

Caden Schaeffer (two RBIs) and Ian Kenney each had two hits for West.

The Falcons (9-16, 3-9 MAC) took control of Game 2 with a five-run second inning and made that stand as they out-hit the Sabers 8-4 to make a winner of starting pitcher Cole Hafener. Landon Wright, Jaylen Green and Brent Haines all had two hits for West, who has six players drive in one run each in the nightcap.

Clinton sweeps Muscatine: Clinton High School senior Jai Jensen brought a bit of baseball normalcy to Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference proceedings in Clinton when he struck out 13 and had allowed just two hits through five innings in the River Kings’ 8-1 victory over Muscatine at the Durgin Baseball and Softball Complex.

That was a welcome sight after the opener in which the hosts pounded out a 20-10 victory and Jensen drove in seven runs.

Those results were different from the last meetings which were all doubleheader splits. Monday's sweep left the River Kings with a 10-9 record that includes a 7-5 MAC mark. Muscatine dropped to 4-20, 1-11 in the league.

MAC softball

Davenport North sweeps Central: After holding off a strong finish from its cross-town rival for a 3-2 opening win, the Davenport North High School softball team rallied for an 8-6 victory in the nightcap for a sweep of the Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader at the Brady Street Stadium Complex. North has won the last nine meetings between the city rivals and the Wildcats are now 21-1 in the last 22 meetings between the two.

Single runs in three innings gave the Wildcats a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh of Monday’s opener, but they had to hold on as the Blue Devils scored twice on Ceyaira Barron’s two-run single. That was Central’s lone hit as the Blue Devils (5-18, 0-11 MAC) were out-hit 6-1.

Maddy Wardlow and winning-pitcher Cam Bergthold each drove in runs for the Wildcats (7-16, 3-7 MAC).

In the nightcap, Ayla Steit led North’s 11-hit attack with three hits and Lauren Durst drove in two runs for the Wildcats, who rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh and then held on as Central tried to rally in the bottom of the frame, scoring once.

Bianca Shorter was among four Devils with two hits in the nightcap as Central knocked out 12 hits. She also drove in four runs.

Assumption sweeps Central DeWitt: The Davenport Assumption High School softball team jumped a couple of places up in the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings with Monday’s 12-1, 11-2 sweep of the hosting Central DeWitt Sabers.

The 17-5 Knights moved to 5-5 in league play, while dropping the 11-14 Sabers to 5-7 in the MAC.

Spartans sweep River Queens: The Pleasant Valley High School softball team made the short trip to Clinton worth it Monday, recording a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep of the hosting River Queens by scores of 12-0 and 17-1.

The wins moved the Spartans (16-8, 9-2 MAC) into third place in the league race behind North Scott and Muscatine while the River Queens dropped to 0-21, 0-12 in MAC action.

