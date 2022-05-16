Prep Report: Muscatine baseball opens season with victory over West Liberty

Baseball

Muscatine 4, West Liberty 3: Ethan Cantrell came through in the bottom of the seventh in a tie game, delivering a game-winning hit for the Muscatine Muskies to open the prep baseball season at Tom Bruner Field in Muscatine.

Cantrell drove a hard-hit line drive through the left side of the West Liberty infield to score Jaime Martinez and give the Muskies a comeback 4-3 win over the Comets.

West Liberty held a 3-2 lead into the seventh, but Muscatine (1-0) loaded the bases and had Darnell Thompson score on a West Liberty error to tie it at 3 with the bases still loaded and no outs before Cantrell's winner.

Only one of the Comets' runs was earned against Muskie starter Xavier Lerma, who went five innings and struck out 10. Though Lerma left the game while Muscatine (1-0) was still trailing 3-1.

Brody Toborg pitched the final two innings to pick up the win. He allowed three base runners, but none beyond second base. For West Liberty (0-1), Drake Collins took the loss.

Sherrard 4, Alleman 2: Sherrard baseball freshman Aiden Terronez delivered 4 1/3 innings of solid pitching, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts. His efforts were rewarded as Sherrard held off Alleman for a 4-2 victory in the opener of the Class 2A Sherrard Regional.

Sherrard built a 3-0 lead behind RBI singles from Aiden Switzer and Kyler Schmidt. Clayton Matkovic doubled in Izaac Novitske in the fourth to make it 3-2.

Nathan Noble (2 for 3) doubled in Quentin Fonseca for Alleman's only RBI of the game. The Pioneers' Ian Adam scored on a wild pitch.

The Tigers (11-10) advance to Wednesday's regional semifinals against No. 4 Kewanee at 6:30 p.m.

LaSalle-Peru 10, Rock Island 3: The Rock Island High School baseball team had its 11-game winning streak come to a half with a loss to LaSalle-Peru on the road.

Rocky (17-11) will be back in action at 4:30 Tuesday against Davenport Central at the West Complex in Davenport.

Boys soccer

Bettendorf 8, Davenport West 1: The Bettendorf High School boys soccer team took care of business in its regular-season finale with a dominating 8-1 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Davenport West.

The Bulldogs’ Chase Wakefield found the back of the net twice, and his teammates weren’t shy on joining in on the scoring. Alex Cullum, Landon Potts, David Canfield, Xavier Potts and Quentin Legrix helped Bettendorf build the lead.

The win improves the Bulldogs to 12-5. The loss dropped West to 1-10 on the season.

The two teams will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bettendorf for the first round of the 3A playoffs.

Assumption 2, Central DeWitt 1: The Assumption High School boys soccer team pulled out a 2-1 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Central DeWitt on Monday with a late score.

With the game tied at 1, Assumption’s Sam Burkhart scored in the 79th minute to put the Knights ahead. The teams were deadlocked at half after goals by Assumption’s Roberto Medrano and Central DeWitt’s Jared LaBarge.

The win improves the Knights to 10-5. The Sabers fall to 3-12.

Davenport North 6, Clinton 2: The Davenport North High School boys soccer team spoiled Clinton’s senior night with a 6-2 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the River Kings on Monday night.

The Wildcats led 1-0 at half, but scored in a frenzy in the second half for the comfortable victory. Chase Green recorded a hat trick with a team-high three goals. Kyle Bitterman found the back of the net twice and Peter Phan also added a goal.

Clinton’s Juan Anguiano and Zach Connell had the River Kings’ two goals.

The win moves Davenport North to 10-6 on the season and drops Clinton to 5-11.

North Scott 2, Davenport Central 1: Eli Engelkes and Luke Crawford scored for North Scott and Jakob Nelson made a crucial save late to help North Scott edge Davenport Central in Monday's Mississippi Athletic Conference match at The Pitch in Eldridge.

North Scott opens the postseason Thursday at home against Clinton. Central, meanwhile, is at Brady Street Stadium on Thursday to face Dubuque Senior in a Class 3A substate opener.

Girls soccer

Linn-Mar 7, Bettendorf 0: The Bettendorf High School girls soccer team lost its regular-season finale, dropping a 7-0 non-conference decision to Linn-Mar. The Lions (15-2) were up 4-0 at half.

The Bulldogs dropped to 11-4 with the loss. Bettendorf will be back in action May 24 against Western Dubuque in the Class 3A Region 8 Semifinal at Bettendorf High School.

Iowa City High 3, Davenport North 0: Davenport North High School girls soccer dropped its non-conference game against Iowa City High 3-0 on Monday night.

The Little Hawks’ Kelsey Dilanni had two goals. The Wildcats drop to 4-10 on the season with the loss.

Davenport North will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Clinton for senior night at home.

