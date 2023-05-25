Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Girls soccer

West Des Moines Dowling 4, Muscatine 1: The Class 3A 11th-ranked Muskies couldn't make it three straight state tournament appearances as they fell to the seventh-ranked Maroons on Thursday night in Des Moines.

Dowling scored twice in the first half and added two more in the second half to turn a one-goal margin into multiple. Muscatine only found the back of the net in the opening half.

No stats were reported online for the Muskies.

Ankeny Centennial 2, Bettendorf 0: The Class 3A eighth-ranked Jaguars ended the hopes of the ninth-ranked Bulldogs with a shutout victory in a regional final triumph in Ankeny.

No stats were reported online for Bettendorf.

Boys tennis

Patrick reaches quarterfinals: Alleman sophomore Nicholas Patrick is three wins away from his second straight state championship as he cruised in three matches during Thursday's first round.

He swept his first two opponents 6-0, 6-0 then blitzed by Quincy Notre Dame senior Marko Cucuk 6-1, 6-0. It marked the first time in nearly 200 games that Patrick did not fully sweep and opponent. He'll face Champaign Central's Ezra Bernhard in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Geneseo's two doubles teams each made it to the second day on through the consolation side of the bracket.

Alex Slaymaker and Sam Mosbarger went 3-1 on the day, winning two matches in straight sets on the back side to hit the fourth round. One of their victories was a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Alleman's Lincoln Dorsey and Chase Baird.

Dorsey and Baird lost their first round match, won in straight sets on the back side before being eliminated.

The Maple Leafs senior tandem of Connor Nelson and Samuel Robinson won three straight matches after losing in the first round on the championship side of the bracket, all in straight sets.

Just one set went into a tiebreak for Nelson and Robinson and they triumphed 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) to stay alive.

In Class 2A, Moline's singles player Ankit Rajvanshi and doubles pair of Ishank Pujari and Deepak Badri were both eliminated from the tournament.

Rajvanshi won his first round match in the championship bracket, but lost in straight sets in his final two. Pujari and Badri rebounded from their opening match setback to pull off a 6-2, 7-6 victory in the first round of the consolation bracket.

They lost in straight sets their next time out.

Baseball

Rock Island 2, Ottawa 1: The Rocks scored both of their runs in the fifth innings that was enough to fend off the Pirates and advance to the Class 3A regional title game on Saturday morning.

Awaiting the Rocks is top-seeded Morris for an 11 a.m. first pitch. Ottawa scored in the top of the sixth, but couldn't muster anything after that.

Rocky pitcher Conner Dilulio tossed a complete game on the mound, allowing four hits and striking out nine.

Normal Community 1, United Township 0: The Panthers season came to an end in a Class 4A regional semifinal on Wednesday night against the Ironmen.

No stats were reported online for UT.