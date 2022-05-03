PREP REPORT: Muscatine boys soccer powers past West Liberty

Boys soccer

Muscatine 3, West Liberty 1: The Class 3A No. 13 Muscatine Muskies scored two first-half goals that proved to be enough to power past the Class 1A No. 13 West Liberty Comets.

Muscatine would add a second-half insurance goal to take the nonconference contest, 3-1, at West Liberty's Memorial Field.

It was a chippy contest, one that saw five yellow cards given.

Ty Cozad and Nate Larsen scored the first pair of Muscatine (8-3) goals. Cozad's came following a nice lob down the sideline by Jackson Othmer on the opposite side of midfield. Cozad won control and put the ball in the upper left corner of the net while Larsen's came from the right side.

Joshua Zeman put the Comets (7-2) on the board in the 23rd minute to cut the Muskie lead in half at 2-1. That score stood until the 50th minute, when Muscatine's Reece Eberhard put a corner in a perfect spot for Parker Green to get a head on it for a goal.

Logan Wolf made a number of crucial saves for the Muskies. He finished with nine total. His counterpart, West Liberty goaltender Ruben Meraz, made an equal number of saves, but let two more get past.

Assumption 3, North Scott 0: Assumption’s Roberto Medrano drilled home two goals to lead the Knights to a 3-0 victory over North Scott on Tuesday on the road.

Medrano converted on a penalty kick in the 35th minute to give the Knights a 1-0 lead heading into half. Billy Moore scored 13 minutes into the second half, on an assist by Charlie Leinart, to give Assumption the 2-0 lead before Medrano struck again in the 59th minute to cap the 3-0 victory.

Assumption’s win was its fifth straight. Medrano has now recorded 12 goals this season, six more than any other Knight. Alex Milton recorded seven saves to shut out North Scott.

The Knights improved to (7-4, 3-3 MAC) with the win while the Lancers fell to (6-4, 3-4 MAC).

Girls soccer

Pleasant Valley 9, Davenport North 0: The Pleasant Valley High School girls soccer team celebrated senior night with a 9-0 commanding victory over Davenport North at home.

The Spartans’ (10-4, 7-0 MAC) Morgan Russmann completed her hat trick just minutes into the second half. The PV sophomore now has 22 goals this season.

Camryn Woods, Adelaide Wolfe, Bria Martell and Landry Tucker all scored before half to give PV the 6-0 lead at half.

Woods scored her second of the night to make it eight goals for the Spartans before Daniya El-Zein capped off the 9-0 victory. The loss drops Davenport North to 0-6 in league play.

Clinton 4, Central DeWitt 1: The Clinton High School girls soccer team picked up its first Mississippi Athletic Conference victory with a 4-1 win over Central DeWitt on the road.

The River Queens’ Veronica Ramirez had a hat trick by scoring on each of her three shots. Senior Sofia Tello also tacked on a goal.

The victory improved Clinton to 2-8 on the season and dropped Central DeWitt to 4-7.

United Township 7, Sterling 0: The United Township High School girls soccer team improved to 2-5 in Western Big 6 play with a 7-0 dominating victory on senior night. It was the Panthers’ third win in its last four games.

UT will play next at 4:30 Thursday against Dunlap on the road.

