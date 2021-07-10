Prep report: Muscatine softball rolls into regional final

Softball
Muscatine 10, Ottumwa 0 (5 innings): After scoring nine runs through four innings of play, Muscatine used an Olivia Harmon RBI base hit to end Saturday’s Class 5A regional semifinal at Kent-Stein Park early as the Muskies beat Ottumwa in five innings.
Muscatine (35-3) will be at home on Tuesday for the regional final against Bettendorf, which beat Davenport West 4-3.
Eight different batters recorded hits for the top-ranked Muskies as they amassed 13 by the end of the game. Pitchers Bree Seaman and Maura Chalupa held the Bulldogs to just two hits. Seaman earned the win, with Chalupa coming on in relief to collect the final out of Ottumwa's fifth inning.
After Muscatine scored five in the third inning to take a 8-0 lead, Ottumwa (24-16) was on the verge of retiring the Muskies in order for the first time, but before the Bulldogs could do so, Kaylynn Salyars blasted a two-out solo home run off the left field scoreboard, setting the stage for Harmon to end it the inning after.
Brylee Seaman scored the Muskie run on the game-ending hit, she finished the game 3-for-3 with three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base.
Muscatine got on the board in the first when leadoff hitter Rylie Moss reached on an infield single and proceeded to steal second and third, setting up a score on an Ottumwa passed ball.
A double by Aricka Ramser started the second. She was followed by Brylee Seaman’s first hit and both scored on a two-RBI single by Karly Ricketts. The next inning started with Harmon’s first of two hits before an Avarie Eagle double scored the first run of the third, when the Muskies broke it open.
Marion 6, North Scott 1: North Scott's bid for a third straight trip to state fell short Saturday night.
Marion (26-11) scored three runs in the fifth inning to pull away after holding a 2-1 lead entering the inning.
The Lancers (16-21) led 1-0 after the first inning, but a two-out home run from Peyton Johnson in the bottom of the third gave the Indians the 2-1 lead.
Khylie Wainwright led the Lancers with three hits. Johnson had three hits and three RBIs for the Indians, who outhit the Lancers 6-4.
Sabers, Falcons postponed: The Class 4A regional semifinal between Central DeWitt and Clear Creek Amana was postponed to 7 p.m. Monday in Tiffin due to weather. The Class 2A regional semifinal between Iowa City Regina and Louisa-Muscatine was postponed to 5 p.m. Monday at Louisa-Muscatine.
Baseball
Northeast 4, Bellevue 0: Northeast (12-14) scored three runs in the fourth inning to pull away from the Comets (2-20) in a Class 2A district opener at Anamosa High School.
The Rebels play at Dyersville Beckman at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
North Linn 6, Prince of Peace 0: North Linn scored five runs in the third inning and held Prince of Peace (3-15) to two hits in a Class 1A district opener Saturday. Kyle Sager and Jeremiah Wauford each had hits for the Irish.
Lone Tree 5, Wapello 3: Tyler Bell hit a two-run, walk-off run run in the seventh inning to lift the Lions over the Indians (10-12) in a Class 1A district opener.
Wapello rallied back from an early 2-0 deficit, scoring two runs in the fifth to tie the game, then adding a run in the sixth to take a 3-2 lead before Lone Tree answered with a run in the bottom of the frame.