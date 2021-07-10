Prep report: Muscatine softball rolls into regional final

Softball

Muscatine 10, Ottumwa 0 (5 innings): After scoring nine runs through four innings of play, Muscatine used an Olivia Harmon RBI base hit to end Saturday’s Class 5A regional semifinal at Kent-Stein Park early as the Muskies beat Ottumwa in five innings.

Muscatine (35-3) will be at home on Tuesday for the regional final against Bettendorf, which beat Davenport West 4-3.

Eight different batters recorded hits for the top-ranked Muskies as they amassed 13 by the end of the game. Pitchers Bree Seaman and Maura Chalupa held the Bulldogs to just two hits. Seaman earned the win, with Chalupa coming on in relief to collect the final out of Ottumwa's fifth inning.

After Muscatine scored five in the third inning to take a 8-0 lead, Ottumwa (24-16) was on the verge of retiring the Muskies in order for the first time, but before the Bulldogs could do so, Kaylynn Salyars blasted a two-out solo home run off the left field scoreboard, setting the stage for Harmon to end it the inning after.

Brylee Seaman scored the Muskie run on the game-ending hit, she finished the game 3-for-3 with three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base.