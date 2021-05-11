Prep report: Muskies double-up Bulldogs, forge four-way MAC tie

Girls soccer
Muscatine 4, Bettendorf 2: Muscatine created a logjam atop the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings with its second win over Bettendorf in less than a week.
Mya Jansen scored a pair of goals while Grace Bode and Sophia Thomas also found the back of the net for the Muskies (11-2, 6-1), who jumped into a first-place tie with Pleasant Valley, Assumption and Bettendorf.
Avery Horner had a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs (8-4, 6-1).
Pleasant Valley 4, Davenport North 0: Morgan Russmann scored twice in the first 11 minutes as PV jumped into a four-way tie for first place in the MAC with road win against Davenport North.
Natalie Aller and Grace Engstrom also scored for the Spartans, who had 18 shots on goal to just two for the Wildcats. The Spartans (12-2, 6-1 MAC) led 4-0 at intermission.
Emma Jouran had 14 saves for the Wildcats, who fell to 5-7 overall and 2-5 in the MAC.
Clinton 1, Central DeWitt 0: Clinton pushed across a goal in the first half and made it hold up in a home MAC win over Central DeWitt.
Kathryn Grau had a half-dozen saves in goal for the Sabers.
Davenport Central 8, Davenport West 0: Lois Blackman had three goals for Central on Tuesday night in its conference win over West. It was the second victory in the last three outings for the Blue Devils.
The win was Central's second in conference play. West fell to 0-7 on the season.
United Township 8, Sterling 2: Kayla Dorn scored five goals as United Township rolled to a Big 6 win over Sterling on Tuesday. Alli Wessels had three assists for the Panthers, who built a 6-1 lead at intermission.
Nylea Cruz, Olivia Davila and Beseyda Ayala also scored for the Panthers, who had 22 shots on goal in the match.
Alleman 14, Galesburg 0: Kendall Wendt, Kiersten Bailey and Sophia Fernandez all scored two goals in leading the Alleman Pioneers to the easy 14-0 Western Big 6 Conference road victory Tuesday evening.
Baseball
Sterling 6, United Township 5: A 5-0 lead through two innings went for naught for United Township on Tuesday as Sterling rallied for four runs in the fifth inning to grab a conference win.
Reid Murphy had two hits and a run scored and Isaac Graf and Julius Velasquez each had two hits and a run scored for the Panthers, who scored four runs in the first inning.
Jordan Ledford went the distance for UT (8-6-1, 4-2 Big 6), giving up six runs, only one of which was earned, and striking out six.
Ryan Heffelfinger had a pair of doubles and two RBIs for Sterling (3-6-1, 1-5), which picked up its first Western Big 6 win.
Moline 1, Quincy 0: Sophomore Ethan Mesich-Fiems allowed just one hit and struck out eight over eight scoreless innings as Moline slipped past Quincy in extra innings Tuesday at Holmgren Field.
Mesich-Fiems threw 19 first-pitch strikes and yielded just a sixth-inning single.
Moline (9-9, 3-3) won the game in the bottom of the eighth inning on an RBI sacrifice fly from Hunter Warren. The Maroons had six hits in the game, including two each from Jeff Davis and Hunter Woods.
The Maroons play Geneseo in a doubleheader Thursday.
Galesburg 6, Alleman 5: The Alleman Pioneers gave up a five-run fifth inning, battled back to tie the game in the top of the sixth only to have the hosting Galesburg Silver Streaks score again in the bottom of the sixth to pull out the 6-5 Western Big 6 Conference victory at Jim Sundberg Field.
Alleman had chipped away to build a 4-0 lead in the middle of the fifth inning before the hosts rallied.
Rudy Glancey gave the Pioneers a 2-0 lead in the second with his two-run homer.
Glancey and Payton Barton each had two hits for the Pioneers. Barton, Zach Carpita and Jackson Marx each drove in runs.
Galesburg (11-4 and leading the conference at 5-1) scored the winning run in the sixth and then shut down the Pioneers (8-4-1, 3-3 Big 6) in the top of the seventh.
Softball
Sterling 12, United Township 1: A four-run third and an eight-run fifth carried Sterling's softball team to a five-inning win over United Township. The victory kept Sterling (9-2, 6-0) atop the Big 6.
Amayia Hernadez and Ellie Leigh homered for the Golden Warriors, who had five extra-base hits in the contest. Elizabeth Palumbo picked up the win in the pitching circle, allowing four hits and striking out seven.
Autumn Lage had a hit and the lone RBI for the Panthers (3-10, 1-4).
Galesburg 11, Alleman 10: Galesburg rallied from a six-run deficit with a six-run fourth and added the winning run in the fifth during Tuesday evening's wild Big 6 game in Galesburg.
Hannah Dillbeck had three hits, including a homer, and drove in two for the Streaks (2-7, 1-3). Abbi Sammons was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
Alleman scored eight runs in the opening inning and added two more in the third to build a 10-4 lead. Ainsley Herd was 3-for-4 and knocked in two runs. Emma Sottos had a grand slam in the opening inning for the Pioneers (1-4, 1-3). Sarah Pickett-Miller was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.