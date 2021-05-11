Prep report: Muskies double-up Bulldogs, forge four-way MAC tie

Girls soccer

Muscatine 4, Bettendorf 2: Muscatine created a logjam atop the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings with its second win over Bettendorf in less than a week.

Mya Jansen scored a pair of goals while Grace Bode and Sophia Thomas also found the back of the net for the Muskies (11-2, 6-1), who jumped into a first-place tie with Pleasant Valley, Assumption and Bettendorf.

Avery Horner had a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs (8-4, 6-1).

Pleasant Valley 4, Davenport North 0: Morgan Russmann scored twice in the first 11 minutes as PV jumped into a four-way tie for first place in the MAC with road win against Davenport North.

Natalie Aller and Grace Engstrom also scored for the Spartans, who had 18 shots on goal to just two for the Wildcats. The Spartans (12-2, 6-1 MAC) led 4-0 at intermission.

Emma Jouran had 14 saves for the Wildcats, who fell to 5-7 overall and 2-5 in the MAC.

Clinton 1, Central DeWitt 0: Clinton pushed across a goal in the first half and made it hold up in a home MAC win over Central DeWitt.

Kathryn Grau had a half-dozen saves in goal for the Sabers.