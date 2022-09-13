PREP REPORT: Muskies outlast Bulldogs in five

Volleyball

Muscatine 3, Bettendorf 2: The Muscatine Muskies captured their first Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball victory of the season by taking down Class 5A No. 14 Bettendorf at home in five sets. The Muskies battled for the 17-25, 25-22, 25-20, 17-25, 17-15 win.

When the Muskies (6-4, 1-3 MAC) won a side out to tie it at 16 in the second set, Ella Schroeder rallied the Muskies by not surrendering service until it was 21-16 in favor of the home side for the Muskies' first set win of the night.

That stretch included one of Marissa Swift’s blocks and a kill by Hannah Jansen. Jansen ended with 11 scoring swings. Brylee Seaman tallied the Muskie high mark with 13 as setter Avery Schroeder went for 34 assists.

Bettendorf (7-8, 1-3 MAC) put pressure on the Muscatine back line all night, but couldn’t find enough ground space to score crucial points late. The Bulldogs’ Ellie Erpelding and Delaney Yeggey combined for 52 assists as Bettendorf’s attack was led by Brooke Magistrelli’s 15 kills. Lillie Petersen went for 11 while Chloe Bell made it into double digits with 10.

Bettendorf libero Olivia Wiley had 25 digs. Avery Schroeder led Muscatine with 21.

Assumption 3, Clinton 0: A match removed from setting the school record for ace serves, Davenport Assumption High School senior A.J. Schubert led the Knights in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the hosting Clinton River Queens.

Schubert slammed down nine kills to lead Assumption’s 25-9, 25-21, 25-20 win that moved the 14-5 Knights to a 4-0 MAC record. She also added four aces to her school record total of 198. Maggie Johnson matched that kill total for the Knights and Ava Harris-Shepard and Dru Dorsey each logged eight kills in knocking 5-6 Clinton to 3-1 in MAC matches.

North Scott 3, Davenport West 0: League-leading North Scott High School volleyball team had little trouble with Davenport West Tuesday evening in Mississippi Athletic Conference action at the Falcon Nest.

The Lancers (14-2, 4-0 MAC) rolled to a 25-18, 25-10, 25-15 victory that dropped the Falcons to 0-13, 0-4.

Sophomore Abbey Hayes led the Lancers with 15 kills and junior Sydney Skarich added nine. Senior Nora Ralfs and junior Emma Schermerhorn made the offense go with 25 and 11 assists, respectively.

Senior Halee Clare led West with five kills, senior Faith Rettler dished out seven assists and senior Alexandria Petersen came up with 13 digs.

Davenport Central 3, Central DeWitt 0: For the second time in two meetings this season, the Davenport Central High School volleyball team defeated Central DeWitt in three sets, 25-6, 25-17, 25-8.

This one, though, mattered as it came in Mississippi Athletic Conference play and gave the Blue Devils (3-6, 1-3 MAC) their first league victory.

Stella Smith’s 12 kills led the Blue Devils as Kate Ebeling added 10. Jillian Darland set up the offense with 31 assists and Addy Miguel powered the defense with 18 digs.

Moline 2, Quincy 0: The trek to Quincy was worth it for the Moline High School volleyball team as the Maroons took a 25-15, 25-16 victory over hosting Quincy in Western Big 6 Conference action.

No statistics were available from the match.

Geneseo 2, Galesburg 0: Lizzie Rapps smacked home seven kills to lead the Geneseo High School volleyball team to a 25-13, 27-25 Western Big 6 Conference road victory Tuesday evening.

Geneseo (9-7, 3-1 Big 6) also got five kills from Annie Wirth who also had two blocks. Alysia Perez and Jillian Beneke each recorded three blocks. Alysia Perez dished up 14 assists and also served two aces.

Boys soccer

Alleman 1, Sterling 0 (2OT): Alleman’s boys soccer team will definitely have a senior night game to remember as Carter Dieterich scored in the closing second of the second overtime session to lift the Pioneers to a thrilling 1-0 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Sterling Tuesday evening.

The winning score at the Alleman Athletic Complex was set up by Caleb Kale’s assist and moved the Pioneers to 2-2 in league action.

Keeper Brendon Johannes made nine saves for the Pioneers, who out-shot Sterling 13-9.

Quincy 3, United Township 2: Austin Devilder and Andrew King scored goals for the United Township High School boys soccer team, but those weren’t enough to counter Carter Venvertloh’s hat trick as the hosting Blue Devils picked up the Western Big 6 Conference victory.

UT fell behind 1-0 in the seventh minute, but rebounded to take a 2-1 halftime lead when Devilder scored in the 25th minute off a King assist and King scored in the 27th minute off Ben Raymond’s helper.

However, Venvertloh capped his hat trick with goals in the 54th and 61st minutes to drop the Panthers to 3-6, 1-2 in the league.