MUSCATINE — The Muscatine softball team retained a shot at the Mississippi Athletic Conference title Monday with a pair of lopsided victories over Clinton.
The Muskies dominated the first game, to the tune of a 12-0 victory that only lasted the minimum three innings. The second game was quite a bit tighter, but the home team prevailed by a 5-0 score.
The Muskies' first five hitters all reached base in the opener and all five came around to score.
Rylie Moss started the rally with a double. Then Haley Jarrett, Kaylynn Salyars, Kaylie Reynolds and Kate Nelson all followed with base hits.
The Muskies then finished things off by recording seven runs on four hits in the third inning.
Pitcher Bree Seaman got the win, allowing just one Clinton runner to reach base. Muscatine’s Maura Chalupa was just as impressive in the second game, firing a five-hit shutout to get the win.
"Bree and Maura are doing a nice job coming along pitching-wise,’’ Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said. “They stepped in and (did) a nice job. They work hard, they continue to improve.’’
Pleasant Valley 11-10, Central 1-0: PV celebrated Senior Night with a pair of lopsided victories, neither of which went the distance.
The Spartans claimed a five-inning, 11-1 victory in the first game, then after saluting graduating all-stater Carli Spelhaug between games, they handed the Blue Devils a 10-0 defeat. Peggy Klinger’s walk-off home run in the sixth inning ended that one.
Spelhaug collected five hits and drove in five runs in her final home appearance. She and Jessi Meyer each homered in the first game.
Burlington 5-0, West 3-7: Kylie Caldwell blanked Burlington on nine hits in the second game to salvage a doubleheader split for Davenport West.
Burlington claimed a 5-3 victory in the first game, scoring all of its runs in the first three innings and then holding on.
Megan Weisrock drove in two runs for the Falconbs (15-15, 8-8 MAC) in the nightcap with Caldwell also driving in one.
Makalyin Powers had two hits in each game for Burlington (18-16, 5-11 MAC), including a home run in the first game.
Baseball
Davenport West 8-16, Clinton 5-4: West picked up a pair of conference road wins Monday night to inch closer to .500 in league play.
Clinton loaded the bases in the seventh inning of Game 1, but West (15-12, 6-8) wiggled out of it. In Game 2, the Falcons used a nine-run fifth inning to seize control.
Coach Scott Beatty's team has won four straight and six of its last eight.
Postponements: Two Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheaders were postponed because of unplayable field conditions Monday.
The Muscatine at Davenport Assumption twinbill has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Burlington and Bettendorf, scheduled to be played at Bettendorf High School, will be made up Wednesday, July 10 at 5 p.m.