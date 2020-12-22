Prep report: North boys win opener against Clinton

Prep boys basketball

Davenport North 79, Clinton 39: The Davenport North Wildcats opened their boys basketball season in fine fashion Tuesday night, taking a 79-39 victory over hosting Clinton in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.

The Class 4A eighth-ranked Wildcats were led by Jayden Houston's 16 points and ably backed by 12 from Mike Lowery.

Clinton dropped to 0-4, 0-2 in MAC action.

Prep girls basketball

Bettendorf 72, Davenport West 25: Bettendorf had little trouble handling hosting Davenport West in Tuesday's Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at West High School.

The win moved Bettendorf to 2-0 overall and in league play.

The game was Davenport West's season opener, which had been delayed while students in the Davenport Public School system were in remote learning.

Davenport North 56, Clinton 26: The Davenport North Wildcats enjoyed a successful season debut by holding hosting Clinton to eight field goals and just 26 points en route to a 30-point Mississippi Athletic Conference victory Tuesday evening.