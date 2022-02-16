Prep report: North comes up short at Iowa City Liberty

Girls basketball

Iowa City Liberty 48, Davenport North 44: In a season that started with six consecutive losses, Davenport North rebounded for a winning season and nearly pulled out a postseason win.

The Wildcats (12-10) led on the road, 37-32, with 5 1/2 minutes to go Wednesday night, but Iowa City Liberty responded with nine consecutive points to pull out a Class 5A regional opener at Liberty High School.

Jasmine Barney, the Lightning's leading scorer on the season, finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Madeline Casey chipped in a dozen points for Liberty, which advances to play at ninth-ranked Southeast Polk in a semifinal Saturday night.

Freshman Journey Houston closed with 21 points and 10 rebounds for North. Classmate Divine Bourrage had 13 points and nine boards for the Wildcats, who hung around despite shooting 2 of 15 from beyond the 3-point line and 10 of 19 at the free-throw line.

Maquoketa 68, Western Dubuque 57: Maquoketa will get another crack at longtime rival and seventh-ranked Central DeWitt.

The Cardinals (10-12) advanced in the Class 4A regional tournament Wednesday night with a home win over the Bobcats. Maquoketa led 18-9 after a quarter and 32-24 at halftime. Western Dubuque trailed 45-39 in the third before Maquoketa scored the final five points of the period to push the margin to double figures.

Maquoketa travels to DeWitt for the regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Sabers beat the Cardinals 71-50 and 73-41 during the regular season.

