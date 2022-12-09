Prep Report: North girls win at Assumption

Girls basketball

Davenport North 65, Assumption 45: Divine Bourrage scored a game-high 23 points for the Wildcats and Journey Houston added 20 as Class 5A 11th-ranked Davenport North improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the MAC.

Alyvia McCorkle also chipped in with 15 points for North, which led 24-14 at halftime. Annika Kotula led the Knights (1-5, 1-3 MAC) with 16 points and Addy Voss scored 11.

Muscatine 65, Clinton 49: After taking just a two-point lead into the halftime locker room, Muscatine turned it on in the second half to score a 65-49 Mississippi Athletic Conference win over Clinton at Muscatine High School.

The Muskies (2-4, 2-2 MAC) went on a 20-9 run over the course of the third quarter to open up a 51-38 lead heading into the final frame. Brylee Seman led the way for Muscatine with 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field.

She also buried two 3-pointers in addition to chipping in three rebounds, three steals and an assist. Seaman was one of four Muskies to score in double figures with Jazmeriah Jones registering 15, Ella Schroeder 14 and Avery Schroeder 10.

Clinton (1-4, 1-3 MAC) was led by Veronica Ramirez’s 14 points. Kanijah Angel added 10 while Aubrey Ferguson went for a game-high 11 rebounds.

Davenport Central 53, Davenport West 39: The Blue Devils (1-4, 1-3 MAC) got their first win of the season after a road win against the city rival Falcons. West (0-4, 0-4) slipped into last place in the MAC with the loss.

No other information was provided.

Boys basketball

North Scott 75, Central DeWitt 47: The Lancers (3-0, 2-0 MAC) remain undefeated after cruising at The Pit on Friday night. Central DeWitt fell to 1-2, 0-2 MAC with the loss. No other information was provided.

Muscatine 68, Clinton 62: The Muskies (1-2, 1-1 MAC) picked up a road win on Friday night to keep Clinton (0-4, 0-2) winless on the season. No other information was provided.