PREP REPORT: North Scott, Assumption get wrestling wins

Prep wrestling
North Scott drops just one match vs. Clinton: North Scott totaled seven pins and a tech fall on its way to a dominating 74-3 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Clinton on Thursday.
The fastest of those pins came from Ayden Golden at 113 pounds, who finished his match against Drew Steiner in 21 seconds. Cael Straley (132), Luke Elgin (138), Peyton Westlin (152), Dylan Marti (160), Seth Madden (170), Ryan Campbell (182) and Nate Schneckloth (220) also got pins for the Lancers.
Clinton got its only win of the dual from Luke Jennings, who got a decision win over North Scott's Adam Link at 145 pounds.
Assumption gets pair of MAC wins: The Knights left no doubt about the outcome of Thursday's triangular, cruising to a pair of lopsided victories over Davenport North and Davenport West.
Assumption got a pair of pins from Allen Catour at 160 pounds and Aiden Morgan at 220 on the night.
North, which beat West to go 1-1 on the night, got a pair of pins from Peter Phan at 138 pounds and a pin and a decision victory from Giovanni Rivera at 182.
Ashton Urmie got a pin against Assumption and a forfeit win against North to lead West's effort.
Girls basketball
Geneseo romps past Sterling: After a bit of a sluggish start, Geneseo settled in and quickly took care of business Thursday, rolling to a 64-16 Western Big 6 victory over Sterling to remain perfect at 25-0 and 10-0 in conference play.
The duo of Kammie Ludwig and Ann Wirth teamed up to score just over double of Sterling's total offensive output. Ludwig led all scorers with 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting, with Wirth hitting six of seven shots to tally 12 points.
They also contributed in other ways. Wirth snared eight steals as the Leafs forced the Golden Warriors into 32 turnovers, while Ludwig added seven rebounds. Ali Rapps (eight points, four steals) and Danielle Beach (eight rebounds) also made key contributions.