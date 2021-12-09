PREP REPORT: North Scott, Bettendorf sweep triangulars

Wrestling
North Scott sweeps triangular: The North Scott Lancers held a pair of Mississippi Athletic Conference opponents in single digits as they swept matchups against Muscatine and Davenport West on Thursday.
North Scott used six pins and six forfeits to beat West 75-4. The Lancers piled up seven pins in a 64-9 win over Muscatine.
Hayden Ulloa at 106 (two pins), Trace Gephart at 120 (one pin), Cael Straley at 132 (pin and major decision), Luke Elgin at 138 (two pins), Peyton Westlin at 152 (two pins) and Dylan Marti at 160 (pin and major decision) picked up two contested wins for the Lancers on the night.
Kelton Youngberg got Davenport West's only win against North Scott, a major decision at 145 pounds.
Evan Franke at 220 (pin) and Nathan Beatty at 182 (decision) got wins for the Muskies against the Lancers.
The Muskies and Falcons split the eight contested matches in their dual, but five West forfeits led to a lopsided 60-27 Muscatine win.
Franke got his second pin of the night for the Muskies, with Lincoln Brookhart (132), Mason Crabtree (145) and Jared Lopez (160) also getting pins for Muscatine.
Hank Christner (106), Ayden Nicklaus (120) and Ashton Urmie (152) got pins for West.
Bettendorf gets pair of wins: The Bettendorf Bulldogs lost a total of only four matches in sweeping a Mississippi Athletic Conference triangular Thursday, beating Clinton 67-6 and Davenport Central 72-12.
Elijah Mendoza at 152 pounds and Zander Glazebrook at 285 each got two contested wins for the Bulldogs, with Glazebrook collecting two pins and Mendoza one.
Timothy Koester (106), Steele Dierks (113), Tycho Carmichael (132), Frank Whipple (138) Ethan Forker (160), DeAvione Parker (170), Sam Beecher (182), Bradley Hill (195) and Diego Cortes (220) each got one pin on the night for Bettendorf.
Brady Jennings at 138 and Luke Jennings at 145 got decision wins for Clinton against Bettendorf and Ashton Westerfield (pin at 120) and Cortez Goodwin (pin at 182) got the points for Central.
Western Big 6 schedule changes: All three metro dual meets involving Western Big 6 Conference schools originally scheduled for Thursday were postponed.
Moline was supposed to travel to United Township, but COVID-related issues were reported to have impacted the event.
It was announced Thursday afternoon that the two teams will compete on Jan. 26. According to UT’s athletic website, Moline will now host the event at 6 p.m. at Wharton Field House.
Geneseo’s dual meet against Sterling was also postponed because of positive COVID cases within the Maple Leaf program. Sterling was notified and the two teams decided to postpone the meet. No makeup date has been determined yet.
The Maple Leafs still plan to compete Friday night in the LP Super Duals in LaSalle-Peru.
Rock Island at Alleman was also postponed earlier this week, but no new date has been set.
Girls basketball
Geneseo 63, Sterling 27: The Geneseo Maple Leafs made themselves right at home at Homer Musgrove Fieldhouse Thursday evening as they started fast and cruised to a 63-27 Western Big 6 Conference girls basketball victory over the hosting Sterling Golden Warriors.
Behind 13 first-quarter points from Kammie Ludwig, Geneseo opened a 28-6 lead after the opening eight minutes and were never threatened.
Ludwig finished with a game-high 28 points and Annie Wirth added 13 as the Maple Leafs remained undefeated in nine starts and moved to 4-0 in league play.