Prep report: North Scott drops just one match in dual

Muscatine 33, Pleasant Valley 25: Muscatine hit just one field goal the entire second half of its Mississippi Athletic Conference clash with Pleasant Valley.

Thanks to strong defense and getting to the free throw line 24 times, however, it didn't matter as the Muskies pulled away for a 33-25 victory over the Spartans.

The win moves the Muskies into sole possession of fifth place in the MAC at 4-5, 7-7 overall.

PV grabbed a quick 3-0 lead on a Regan Denny 3-pointer. It was the last field goal the Spartans hit before halftime as Muscatine built a 15-6 lead.

Pleasant Valley's defense took over in the third quarter, however, holding the Muskies to just three points in the frame to pull to within 18-16 heading into the fourth.

In the fourth quarter, however, Muscatine put the game away at the free throw line. After not attempting a free throw in the first half, the Muskies went 16-24 in the second to pull away from the Spartans.

Ilah Perez-Johnson led Pleasant Valley (3-6, 5-8) with nine points, including seven in the second half. Zoey Long hit three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 13 points for the Muskies.