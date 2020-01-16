Prep report: North Scott drops just one match in dual

Wrestling
North Scott 69, Davenport North 6: North Scott won all but one match on its way to a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual win over Davenport North on Thursday.
The Lancers got pins from Deven Strief at 145 pounds, Nate Link at 152 pounds, Jake Matthaidess at 160 pounds, Joey Petersen at 195 pounds, Kade Tippet at 220 pounds and Carson McCaughey at 285 pounds.
Jack West picked up the lone win for North, a 3:09 pin at 182 pounds.
Boys basketball
Pleasant Valley 55. Muscatine 37: Pleasant Valley built an 11-point halftime lead and withstood a brief Muscatine rally to open the third quarter to cruise to the Mississippi Athletic Conference win.
The opening frame was an offensive struggle for both sides early, as neither team reached double figures until the second quarter. Pleasant Valley got things going offensively to some degree behind junior Jacob Townsend, who had eight in the quarter.
Townsend came in averaging 11.1 points a game — PV’s leader in that category — and finished with 15, but it was senior Carter Cline who wound up leading the Spartans’ offensively with a game-high 16.
For Muscatine (1-10, 1-6 MAC), sophomore Braden Hufford wound up as the only Muskie to reach double-figures with 10.
Girls basketball
Muscatine 33, Pleasant Valley 25: Muscatine hit just one field goal the entire second half of its Mississippi Athletic Conference clash with Pleasant Valley.
Thanks to strong defense and getting to the free throw line 24 times, however, it didn't matter as the Muskies pulled away for a 33-25 victory over the Spartans.
The win moves the Muskies into sole possession of fifth place in the MAC at 4-5, 7-7 overall.
PV grabbed a quick 3-0 lead on a Regan Denny 3-pointer. It was the last field goal the Spartans hit before halftime as Muscatine built a 15-6 lead.
Pleasant Valley's defense took over in the third quarter, however, holding the Muskies to just three points in the frame to pull to within 18-16 heading into the fourth.
In the fourth quarter, however, Muscatine put the game away at the free throw line. After not attempting a free throw in the first half, the Muskies went 16-24 in the second to pull away from the Spartans.
Ilah Perez-Johnson led Pleasant Valley (3-6, 5-8) with nine points, including seven in the second half. Zoey Long hit three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 13 points for the Muskies.
United Township 63, Sterling 57: It was a special moment for Jasmine Bell on Thursday night early in United Township's 63-57 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Sterling.
And it wasn’t something that she expected.
The senior surpassed the 1,000 career points mark with her first bucket of the game. Bell was sitting at 999 career points after last Saturday's loss to Pleasant Valley in the IHMVU Shootout.
“Nobody told me before the game started that I was that close,” Bell said. “It was really cool to get it done in front of the home friends and my family.”
Bell did her part in the victory, finishing with 24 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the field. Again, she and Jade Hunter (game- and career-high 28 points) were the Panthers' 1-2 punch
Quincy 27, Alleman 13: Inside a chilly Don Morris Gymnasium on Thursday night, defense made the difference in Quincy’s 27-13 Western Big 6 Conference win over Alleman.
The Blue Devils (11-8, 4-4 Big 6) could only improve offensively after trailing 3-0 after the first quarter, holding Alleman (3-18, 0-9 Big 6) to 4-of-25 shooting from the field in the game.
Alleman’s Averi Rangel (2-3 3s) scored the only basket of the first quarter and led Alleman in scoring with six points off the bench.