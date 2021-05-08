Prep report: North Scott rolls past CCA

Boys soccer
North Scott 7, Clear Creek Amana 0: Max Solis and Oliver Hughes each scored twice and had one assist as North Scott clobbered Class 2A 13th-ranked Clear Creek Amana on Saturday morning in Tiffin.
Max Adkisson had a goal and two assists for the Lancers, who won their seventh straight match and improved to 9-3 on the season. Alex Perez and Ashton Wheeler also scored for North Scott.
The Lancers travel to Iowa City Regina for a match Monday evening.
Girls soccer
Muskies win twice: The Class 3A 14th-ranked Muscatine soccer team upended top-10 ranked Bettendorf and clobbered Burlington in its home invitational at the Muscatine Soccer Complex on Saturday.
Mya Jansen, Meredith Connor and Lanie Weikert had first-half goals for the Muskies in their 3-1 win over the Bulldogs.
Nine players scored for Muscatine (10-2) in its 10-0 rout over Burlington. Sophomore Kaitlyn Holmes had two goals and Jansen had a goal and two assists for the Muskies, who erupted for nine goals before halftime.
Bettendorf (9-3) beat Burlington 10-2 in the other match. Avery Horner had six goals while Autumn Skahill and Peyton Markham each had two assists.
Softball
Geneseo 9, Newark 4: Robyn Nelms was 4-for-4, including a single that produced the go-ahead run for Geneseo in its five-run ninth inning Saturday.
The Maple Leafs (9-2) recorded five hits and sent 10 hitters to the plate in the decisive frame. Natalie Baumgardner started the big inning with a one-out double.
After Nelms' hit, Jaelyn Lambin followed with a single and Drayana DeBoef laced a two-out, two-run double.
It was enough for Anna Narup, who scattered seven hits, allowed no earned runs and struck out 12 as Geneseo improved to 9-2.
Baseball
Alleman 9-6, Knoxville 8-0: Rudy Glancey smacked a game-winning homer in the opener and Zach Carpita tossed a four-hitter in the second game as Alleman swept a home nonconference doubleheader over Knoxville on Saturday.
Alleman (8-3-1) trailed 7-1 in the opener until it struck for a seven-run sixth inning to snatch the lead. Dom Ferrari highlighted the comeback with a grand slam. Knoxville tied the game in the top half of the seventh before Glancey's solo blast won it.
Carpita did it with his arm and bat in Game 2. In addition to striking out eight and going the distance on the mound, he was 3-for-4 (two doubles) with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Geneseo 9, Pekin 7: A four-run first and a three-run seventh were enough to carry the Geneseo baseball team past Pekin in a nonconference tilt on Saturday.
AJ Weller was 3-for-3 with a pair of runs scored for Geneseo (7-4), and Jaden Weinzierl collected two hits and knocked in three runs.
Gannon Newkirk picked up the win in relief for Geneseo, allowing one hit and an unearned run in 2 2/3 innings. He also struck out three.