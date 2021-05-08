Prep report: North Scott rolls past CCA

Softball

Geneseo 9, Newark 4: Robyn Nelms was 4-for-4, including a single that produced the go-ahead run for Geneseo in its five-run ninth inning Saturday.

The Maple Leafs (9-2) recorded five hits and sent 10 hitters to the plate in the decisive frame. Natalie Baumgardner started the big inning with a one-out double.

After Nelms' hit, Jaelyn Lambin followed with a single and Drayana DeBoef laced a two-out, two-run double.

It was enough for Anna Narup, who scattered seven hits, allowed no earned runs and struck out 12 as Geneseo improved to 9-2.

Baseball

Alleman 9-6, Knoxville 8-0: Rudy Glancey smacked a game-winning homer in the opener and Zach Carpita tossed a four-hitter in the second game as Alleman swept a home nonconference doubleheader over Knoxville on Saturday.

Alleman (8-3-1) trailed 7-1 in the opener until it struck for a seven-run sixth inning to snatch the lead. Dom Ferrari highlighted the comeback with a grand slam. Knoxville tied the game in the top half of the seventh before Glancey's solo blast won it.