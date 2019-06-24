Softball
North 11-8, Clinton 9-4: Davenport North doubled its season win total in about four hours Monday night.
Despite squandering a seven-run lead in the opener, North regrouped to score twice in the seventh inning in Game 1 and used a 13-hit attack in Game 2 for the sweep.
Jordan Burch and Ivy Wilmington had RBI ground outs in the seventh inning for the winning runs in the opener.
Hannah Healey homered twice and knocked in three runs for North (4-12, 3-7) in Game 1. Burch had four hits in the nightcap.
Maddy Wardlow, Kayla Overton and Kenzie Jones all registered their first career varsity hits in the doubleheader for North.
Lauren Brennan homered and drove in five for Clinton in Game 1.
Assumption 4-11, Central 3-1: Last-place Davenport Central gave league-leading and Class 3A top-ranked Assumption all it could handle for a game Monday night.
Central scored twice in the sixth inning to even the opener, but Assumption's Olivia Wardlow came through with the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the eighth to rescue the Knights (26-1, 11-1 MAC).
Allie Timmons struck out seven to collect the win.
In Game 2, Assumption used a four-run second and five-run third to end the game in five innings. Lea Nelson had three hits and three RBIs for the Knights. Bre Shorter collected two hits for Central.
Lauren Loken picked up the win with nine strikeouts in four innings.
Postponements: The doubleheader between ninth-ranked PV and 13th-ranked Bettendorf was called off about 30 minutes before first pitch. The teams have rescheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Bettendorf High School.
North Scott and Burlington also called off their doubleheader in Eldridge. No official rescheduled date has been announced.
Durant 3, Camanche 2: Durant's Kamryn Meyer outdueled Camanche's Tarah Wehde in a River Valley Conference showdown between state-ranked teams Monday.
Meyer, a Nebraska-Omaha recruit, struck out 13 and walked just one in the win. Class 2A second-ranked Durant scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning against 3A 10th-ranked Camanche.
Baseball
Burlington 4-0, North Scott 2-8: After dropping the opening game of Monday's league doubleheader on the road, North Scott responded with a shutout in the nightcap.
Grayson Drezek, who improved to 4-0 on the season, struck out 11 and yielded only two hits in 6 1/3 innings. Jake Matthaidess had two doubles and an RBI for the Lancers (9-8, 6-4 MAC).
Matthaidess took the loss in Game 1 despite striking out 11 and allowing just three hits. Gordy Field homered and had two hits for the Lancers.
Postponements: Four of the five Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball contests were wiped out by weather Monday.
Assumption and Central have rescheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Brady Street Stadium. Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley, slated to play just one game Monday, will square off in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Muscatine and Davenport West have not set a rescheduled date, while Clinton and Davenport North will play a twinbill at 5 p.m. on July 5 at North High School.