PREP REPORT: Orion-Sherrard soccer wins 13th straight

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Orion-Sherrard wins 13th straight: For the Orion-Sherrard boys' soccer co-op, 13 is a very lucky number indeed.

O-S United extended its winning streak to 13 games in a row after three convincing wins at Saturday's Orion-Sherrard Invitational title run.

"With 13 seniors, we should be having the fun and successful season that we are," said Orion-Sherrard coach Rick Cline, whose club is now 17-2-2. "I think they're starting to buy into the idea that they've got a lot of potential."

Orion beat Riverdale 5-2 in its first game, followed by an 8-0 win over Abingdon-Avon and another shutout 7-0 against Princeton.

In the same tournament after its loss to O-S United, Riverdale (5-13-1) battled Princeton tough, but came up on the short end of a 2-1 loss. The Rams' day ended with a 6-0 setback to Abingdon-Avon.

Alleman 2, Macomb 0: The Pioneers snapped a two-game losing streak as Caleb Kale scored two first-half goals to send Alleman to 12-6 for the season. Ryan Schmitt assisted the first goal in the 28th minute and Francisco Rodriguez assisted the second shortly before halftime. Alleman out-shot the Bombers 17-5 and keeper Brendon Johannes had four saves.

Geneseo 10, Peoria Manual 0: The Maple Leafs racked up 20 shots on goal with 12 corners in a mercy-rule shortened contest. Manual did not have a shot against Geneseo as Matt Daly scored twice and Bennett Kreiner, Conner Nelson, Logan Corgan, Ethan Ernst, Zach Stoeger, Jay Burk, Jack Snyder, and Alex Slaymaker also found the net. It was the fourth straight win for Geneseo (9-5-1).

Moline picks up two wins in Burlington: The Moline Maroons won twice at the Great River Classic in Burlington, picking up a 3-0 win over Lake Forest Academy on Friday and beating Highland 7-0 on Saturday. At the same invite, Rock Island fell 7-0 to St. Charles East on Friday, also dropping matches 4-1 to Washington and 1-0 to Normal Community on Saturday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Orion places second: Saturday afternoon's championship match at the Orion Charger Challenge featured two teams on red-hot streaks.

Going into the title bout, the Orion volleyball squad had reeled off 11 straight wins. The Chargers' opponent, Galena, took a 13-match winning streak into the finals.

Orion battled the Lady Pirates tough in stretches during both sets, but Galena ultimately had too much firepower for the Chargers to overcome as they took the championship with a 25-14, 25-16 sweep.

"We went on a nice winning streak, but if we have to lose to anyone, Galena is definitely a team to lose to," said Orion coach Sydney Adams. "They're a solid team all around. We knew we had to meet their potential, but we had too many key errors at key times."

Still, a 3-1 tournament showing on Saturday was a solid capper to a week in which the Chargers (20-7) scored a 29-27, 25-15 sweep of Three Rivers West leader Sherrard this past Tuesday.

"I'm really proud of the way we've been playing, and the way we played all day," Adams said. "We needed to have a match like this before regionals."

In the opening set, Orion hung on Galena's heels after spotting the Pirates four of the first five points. The Chargers got within two five times, the last at 8-6, before Galena (24-1) rattled off five straight to go up 13-6 and maintain that distance for the rest of the game.

The play of Galena's 5-foot-10 sophomore outside hitter Gracie Furlong together with senior outside blocker Taylor Hilby caused the hosts all kinds of problems. Furlong had match highs of 10 kills and five blocks, with Hilby notching eight kills along with six digs.

"We knew what hitters to watch, but the block was a big part of this match. It made the difference," said Orion freshman outside hitter Emily Hickson, who along with sophomore teammate Madison Reid was named to the eight-player all-tournament team.

Both Hickerson and Reid tried to counter the Pirates' net game by posting four blocks each, with Hickerson adding five kills along with junior middle hitter Rachel Bowers.

With Lainey Kunert delivering a solid all-around match with six assists, three kills and two blocks, the Chargers came out for the second set and struck quickly by scoring three of the first four points. After Galena tied it, a Kunert kill and a Kennedy DeBaillie ace put Orion back up 5-3.

From there, the teams battled back and forth, with the Chargers regaining the lead at 10-9 on a Hickerson kill. At that point, the Lady Pirates went on a 6-1 run lead to take a 15-11 lead, then used a 6-2 spurt to open up a 21-15 advantage.

"I hope we can keep playing teams like this, and compete and do better," said Hickerson. "I think (playing Galena) has made us a better team."

United tops Alleman for seventh: In the seventh-place match, the Alleman Pioneers (4-16) found the going tough against United as the Red Storm finished their day on a high note with a 25-17, 25-7 sweep.

Callie Mason's 10 kills and six aces led the way for United (10-9), with Emrick Huston dishing out 17 assists. Alleman was led by Clair Hulke's six kills and Megan Hulke's six assists, with Ashlyn Sullivan adding five digs.

Macomb topped Knoxville 25-12, 25-23 for third place, while Monmouth-Roseville was a 25-23, 25-16 winner over Princeton in the third-place match.