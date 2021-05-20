Prep report: Pannell hits for cycle for Rocky

Boys soccer
Liberty 2, North 1: Davenport North’s season ended with a loss to Iowa City Liberty in the opening round of the Class 3A substate.
George Rucker scored the only goal for the Wildcats (7-8) in the 32nd minute.
Bettendorf 5, West 0: Bettendorf rolled to an easy victory in the first round of the Class 3A substate to set up a battle against Mississippi Athletic Conference rival Muscatine.
The Bulldogs (13-3) visit the Muskies on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Davenport West finished the season 1-10.
Assumption 5, Maquoketa 0: Assumption opened a 3-0 halftime lead and went on from there to advance in the Class 2A substate.
The Knights (10-8) played Monday at 5 p.m. at Dubuque Wahlert, a 10-0 winner over Western Dubuque.
Maquoketa finished 2-13.
Central DeWitt 1, Mount Vernon 0: Central DeWitt scored the only goal of the game in the second half to get through the opening round of the Class 2A substate.
The Sabers (5-10) now travel to Cedar Rapids to face top-seeded Xavier at 5 p.m. Monday.
Softball
Rock Island 12-14, Quincy 1-2: Taylor Pannell hit for the cycle in the second game of the doubleheader, scoring four runs and driving in six to help Rock Island complete the sweep.
Pannell finished the day 6 for 7 with nine RBIs and five runs scored.
Campbell Kelley also collected five hits in the two games, driving in three runs and pitching a complete-game victory in the nightcap. Sydney Quinones had three hits, three RBIs and a home run in the first game for the Rocks (17-4, 10-1 Western Big 6).
Lexi Carroll hurled a five-inning no-hitter in the opener, although she walked five and allowed a run. She also struck out nine batters.
Geneseo 10-10, Alleman 1-0: Pitchers Anna Narup and Morgan Snell each scattered five hits and held the Rock Island Alleman offense in check to help Geneseo sweep their doubleheader.
Lauren Johnson led the Maple Leafs offense in the first game, collecting two hits and driving in four runs and Geneseo took advantage of seven Alleman errors in the second game.
The Pioneers had a total of 11 miscues in the two games.
United Township 10-6, Galesburg 2-0: Galesburg scored runs in the top of the first inning in the opening game, then didn’t score again all night as United Township completed the sweep of the twin bill
The Panthers (9-11, 5-5 Big 6) took control with seven runs in the second inning of the first game, in which they collected 14 hits. They also put together three-run innings in the second and fourth innings of the nightcap.
Baseball
Rock Island 4-0, Quincy 0-6: Rock Island's Julian Harris narrowly missed throwing a perfect game in the opening half of a doubleheader. Harris did not allow a hit and did not issue a walk but the Rocks made one error behind him. Harris struck out 12 Quincy batters.
Quincy's Noah Harbin also recorded 12 strikeouts with just one walk. Tyler Hansen had two hits and an RBI for the Rocks.
The Blue Devils bounced back to win the nightcap behind another strong pitching performance. Connor Schwindeler allowed just two hits in seven innings to get the win.
Harbin went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs in the contest.
Moline 10, Sterling 0: Hunter Warren collected two hits and drove in three runs as Moline scored in every inning on its way to a five-inning defeat of Sterling.
Seamus Boyle also had two hits and Cranston Wall drove in a pair of runs for the Maroons (13-11, 6-4 Big 6). Riley Fuller scattered four hits and struck out four in a complete-game effort on the mound.
Wrestling
Alleman 45, United Township 30: Dalton Nimrick (106 pounds) recorded a pin in 10 seconds and Jack Patting (170) needed only 12 seconds to register another fall as Alleman claimed the dual meet win.
The Pioneers also got first-round pins from Gunner Jacks (126), Ian Snider (138) and Billy Taylor (152).
UT won only one contested match as Tate Haedakor pinned Eli Denton at heavyweight.