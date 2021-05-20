Prep report: Pannell hits for cycle for Rocky

The Panthers (9-11, 5-5 Big 6) took control with seven runs in the second inning of the first game, in which they collected 14 hits. They also put together three-run innings in the second and fourth innings of the nightcap.

Baseball

Rock Island 4-0, Quincy 0-6: Rock Island's Julian Harris narrowly missed throwing a perfect game in the opening half of a doubleheader. Harris did not allow a hit and did not issue a walk but the Rocks made one error behind him. Harris struck out 12 Quincy batters.

Quincy's Noah Harbin also recorded 12 strikeouts with just one walk. Tyler Hansen had two hits and an RBI for the Rocks.

The Blue Devils bounced back to win the nightcap behind another strong pitching performance. Connor Schwindeler allowed just two hits in seven innings to get the win.

Harbin went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs in the contest.

Moline 10, Sterling 0: Hunter Warren collected two hits and drove in three runs as Moline scored in every inning on its way to a five-inning defeat of Sterling.