IOWA CITY — Two straight years the Pleasant Valley High School girls golf team went to the Class 4A state tournament. And two straight years, it has finished second.

Just two starters are back from that group, but the Spartans don't plan on taking a step back.

Ignited by regional champ Maura Peters' 18-hole career best 69, PV coasted to the regional title with a team score of 316 to advance to the state tournament. North Scott clipped Bettendorf 352-355 for the second and final team spot.

"They're all playing really well right now," Spartans head coach Sean Kingery said. "Peaking at the right time is the right way to say it."

Peters, the MAC golfer of the year, played the front-nine at 1-under, then had birdies on a pair of Par-4s on the back nine. Teammate Isabelle Steele was second with a 74 and freshman Camille Wood posted a career-low with an 86.

North Scott was led by an 82 and 83 from Kaycee Newman and Elle Loehr, respectively. Bettendorf's Olivia Belanger carded an 82 to qualify for state.

Girls golf

Iowa Class 4A regional final at Thunder Hills GC: Davenport North and Davenport Central finished eighth and ninth in the team race at Peosta, finishing with 456 and 468 scores respectively.

Grace Kemp led the Wildcats with a 99, good for 18th place, while Meg Saskowski took 30th to pace the Blue Devils with a 106.

Host Western Dubuque topped the team race with a 320, 19 strokes in front of runner-up Cedar Falls.

Iowa Class 3A regional final at Pin Oak Links: With three golfers finishing in the top eight, Central DeWitt claimed the team championship at Manchester.

The Sabers carded a 366 team total, nine strokes in front of host West Delaware.

Central DeWitt senior Anna Hurning finished second individually with an 84, two strokes behind medalist Brenna Bodensteiner of Waverly-Shell Rock. The Sabers' Marjory Alger shot 91 and Ashley Bossom had a 93 to finish fourth and eighth.

Iowa Class 3A regional final at Twin Pines GC: Molly Riley of Davenport Assumption carded a 93 to finish 15th in medalist play at Cedar Rapids.

The Knights' Anika Ekstrom took 47th with a 110 and Holly Jondle was 58th with a 132.

Freshman Mejar Julka of team champion Cedar Rapids Xavier was the medlist with a 71.

Iowa Class 2A regional final at Stone Creek GC: Madison Bieri of Louisa-Muscatine advanced to the state tournament with fourth-place finish at Williamsburg.

Bieri carded a 90 to help the Falcons to a fifth-place finish in the team race with a 408.

Mid-Prairie and West Marshall took the top two spots in the team race with a 367 and 377 while Olivia Hines of Mediapolis won medalist honors with an 84.

Iowa Class 2A regional final at Fawn Creek GC: Tipton's Paycee Sorgenfrey qualified for next week's state tournament, finishing in a tie for third place at Anamosa with an 83.

Sorgenfrey finished four strokes behind medalist Morgan Krall of Jesup to help Tipton to a fourth-place finish in the team race.

With a 377, the Tigers finished four strokes behind regional champion Oelwein. Jesup and three strokes behind Jesup and Dyersville Beckman, which tied for second.

Iowa Class 1A regional final at Lone Pine GC: East Valley topped the regional field at Colesburg by 17 strokes.

A balanced effort led the River Hawks, who had four golfers finish in the top 13 led by a sixth-place effort from Addison Farrell with a 93.

Addie Fier took eighth with a 97 followed by Jenna Roling in 10th with a 102 and Alla Schmidt in 13th with a 103. Paige Franzen of team runner-up Nashua-Plainfield was the medalist with an 80.

Iowa Class 1A regional final at Heritage Oaks GC: Makenzie Beuthien of Calamus-Wheatland carded a 97 to finish ninth in medalist play at Wapello, leading the Warriors' fourth-place effort in the team race.

With a 424, Calamus-Wheatland finished 53 strokes behind regional champ New London.

Durant's Lauren Callison took 13th in medalist play with a 101, one stroke in front of Natalie Schroeder of Calamus-Wheatland and two shots better than Hailey Farrington of North Cedar.

Boys track and field

Illinois Class 3A sectional at Minooka: United Township qualified for the Illinois 3A state meet in five events and finished third in the team race at Minooka.

All four members of the Panthers' state-qualifying 400-meter relay also advanced to next week's state championships in an individual event as well.

Moline's Saiheed Jah was the Quad-City area's lone champion, winning the 300 hurdles in 39.94 seconds. He also advanced in the 110 hurdles with a second-place effort.

United Township's Willie Padonou was the runner-up to Jah in the 300 hurdles and ran the leadoff leg of the Panthers' 400 relay, teaming with Benedict Lissa, Dameon Wright and Allasane Ba to finish in 42.99 seconds, two-hundreds of a second behind Minooka.

Ba also advanced to state in the 200 as a second-place finisher while Lissa and Wright qualified in field events, Lissa with a runner-up effort in the triple jump and Wright by meeting a state qualifying standard in the pole vault, where he finished third.

UT piled up 60 points to finish trail only Plainfield South's 86 and Minooka's 74 in the 16-team field. Moline finished 10th with 26 and Rock Island was 15th with seven.

Illinois Class 2A sectional at Geneseo: With a runner-up effort to Sterling in the team race, the host Maple Leafs qualified 13 entries for next week's Illinois 2A state championships.

Jacob Rapps in the 110-meter high hurdles, Jackson Reade in the high jump and Cooper Schaad in the pole vault each won their events for Geneseo.

The Maple Leafs' Dylan Gehl in the 3,200, Rapps in the 110 hurdles and Brayden Combs in the pole vault also qualified automatically with second-place finishes.

Geneseo qualified in an additional seven events by beating or matching state qualifying standards.

Jack Snyder in the 400 and Gehl in the 1,600 advanced with third-place efforts, while Kaden Salisbury in the discus and the 1,600 relay of Snyder, Zach Stoegerr, Max Johnson and Tyler Gehl moved on with fourth-place finishes.

Max Johnson in the 800 and Luke Johnson in the shot put qualified with fifth-place efforts as did Salisbury as the ninth entry to advance in the shot put.

Girls soccer

Anamosa 3, West Liberty 2: Chloe Breitbach scored twice as the Blue Raiders extended a 1-0 halftime in an Iowa 1A regional match at Anamosa. The Comets finish 8-8.

Vinton-Shellsburg 3, Tipton 1: The Vikings took a 2-1 halftime lead and kept the Tigers out of the goal in the second half, moving to 10-6 on the season with an Iowa 1A regional quarterfinal win at Vinton.

Pella Christian 9, Columbus 0: The Eagles grabbed a 6-0 halftime lead and Joslyn Terpstra scored two goals and assisted on four others as Pella Christian won an Iowa 1A regional match at Pella.

Assumption 10, Northeast 0: Dru Dorsey scored four goals and had a pair of assists as the Knights rolled in their Iowa 1A regional opener at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

Assumption, moving to 11-4 on the season, will host Washington, a 3-0 winner over Mediapolis, in a regional semifinal on Tuesday.

United Township 6, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: Kaylee Nelson scored three goals to lead the Panthers to an Illinois 3A regional semifinal victory at Normal.

Sofia Camarillo added two goals and Rubi Tapia-Macia scored once while Nylea Cruz was credited with an assist as UT advanced to a Saturday regional final at Normal against Normal Community.

Alleman 4, Byron 1: The Tigers scored the first goal in the Illinois 1A sectional semifinal at Hinckley, but Gretchen Ellis took a feed from Meredith Maynard to tie the match and sent the Pioneers on their way to a 3-1 halftime advantage.

Carson Wendt added a second-half goal for Alleman, which plays for sectional title Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Hinckley.

Baseball

Sherrard 13, Kewanee 3: Aidan Terronez scattered three hits and struck out six batters as the second-seeded Tigers handled the Boilemakers in five innings in an Illinois 2A regional semifinal at Princeton.

Broc DeHamer and Garrett Woodward each drove in a pair of runs for Sherrard, which faces the winner of Thursday's Princeton/Bureau Valley game in Saturday's 1 p.m. regional final.

Annawan-Wethersfield 10, Princeville 0: The top-seeded Titans moved to 18-9 on the season as they rolled to an Illinois 1A regional semifinal victory at Williamsfield.

Annawan-Wethersfield will face the winner of Thursday's Williamsifeld/Ridgewood game on Saturday for a regional title in Williamsfield.

Fulton 4, Polo 1: Top-seeded Fulton advanced to the Illinois 1A regional championship at Forreston with a win over the Marcos.

The Steamers, now 16-7, will face the winner of Thursday's semifinal between Forreston and Lanark Eastland in Saturday's tltle game at Forreston.

Morrison 13, Ashton-Franklin Center 9: After halting a seven-game losing streak with an opening-round win over Milledgeville, the seventh-seeded Mustangs took the region's second seed.

Now 8-14, Morrison will face the winner of Thursday's Sterling Newman/Amboy semifinal in Saturday's 10 a.m. regional final at Newman.

Softball

Kewanee 4, Bureau Valley 3: Kalleigh Gale finished off a 3-for-4 night with a double that scored the winning run for the Boilermakers in the seventh inning of an Illinois 2A regional semifinal.

The fourth-seeded Boilermakers will face top-seeded Rockridge in Friday's 4:30 p.m. regional title game at Princeton.

East Dubuque 11, Fulton 9: Five runs in the top of the seventh inning allowed East Dubuque to rally for an Illinois 1A regional semifinal win.

Fulton was led by a home run and three RBI from Ana Hacket.

Morrison 8, Henry-Senachwine 2: Bella Duncan picked up the win in the circle as the second-seeded Mustangs advanced in an Illinois 1A regional semifinal.

Morrison will faced the winner of Thursday's game between Sterling Newman and Putnam County in a 10 a.m. regional final Saturday at Newman.

Ridgewood 19, Bushnell-Prairie City 0: Courtney Thomas drove in five runs on three hits and Becca Lindsey had three doubles to lead third third-seeded Spartans to the Illinois 1A regional semifinal win.

May Brown and Clara Franks combined to allow one hit and strike out nine for Ridgewood, which faces Abingdon-Avon in a 4 p.m. regional final Friday at Sciota.

Annawan-Wethersfield 9, Stark County 0: The Titans advanced to an Illinois 1A regional title game with a shutout at Howe's Park.

Annawan-Wethersfield will face top-seeded Peru St. Bede, which blanked Midland, for the regional championship at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Annawan.

Boys tennis

Pleasant Valley 5, Bettendorf 0: Junior Folu Adekunle scored the fifth and deciding point as the Spartans claimed a 5-0 Class 2A substate finals win over the Bulldogs.

Nathan Goy, Aaron Ingram, Armaan Bhagwat and Robert Majchrzak won their matches as well to qualify PV for the Iowa state team tournament beginning May 31 at Waukee.

Cedar Rapids Xavier 5, Assumption 0: The Saints qualified for the Iowa 1A state team tournament for a sixth consecutive year, shutting out the Knights 5-0 in a substate final in Cedar Rapids.