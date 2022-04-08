PREP REPORT: Pleasant Valley boys hold off Assumption

Boys soccer

Pleasant Valley 1, Assumption 0: It didn't come as easily as their first win, but Pleasant Valley scored a first-half goal and made it hold up in a shutout victory over Mississippi Valley Athletic Conference foe Assumption Friday.

Rhys Ward got the unassisted winner in the 17th minute for the Spartans, who move to 2-0 on the season and 2-0 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

Assumption keeper Dylan Remery saved four of the Spartans' five shots on the night, and PV keeper Jack Kilstrom stopped both of Assumptions two.

It was the MAC opener for the Knights, who fall to 0-2 overall after their second straight 1-0 loss.

Assumption next takes on Clinton on Monday night. Pleasant Valley will face Bettendorf on Monday.

Bettendorf 3, Linn-Mar 1: The Bulldogs stayed perfect on the season with a home victory over Linn-Mar on Friday.

Bettendorf scored two goals in the first half to lead 2-0 at intermission.

The Bulldogs move to 3-0 on the season and next face Iowa City Liberty and Clear Creek-Amana at Fort Madison on Saturday.

Girls soccer

Bettendorf 3, Rockton Hononegah 2: The Bulldogs shook off their first loss of the season with a victory Friday over Illinois foe Rockton Hononegah.

Avery Horner and Peyton Markham each tallied a goal and an assist for Bettendorf, which moved to 3-1 with the win.

Kristine Elias opened the scoring for Bettendorf in the 35th minute off an assist from Carson Bohonek. Horner followed with her goal two minutes later off a Markham assist.

Markham game-decider came in the 70th minute off Horner's assist.

Goalkeeper Avery Franzman tallied five saves on the night for the Bulldogs.

Alleman 1, Davenport Central 0: The Pioneers scored a first-half goal and then held on from there in their cross-river showdown with Davenport Central on Friday.

